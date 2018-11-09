Pulse.com.gh logo
US, China meet to explore path forward from tensions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will spend Friday morning with two high-ranking Chinese policymakers, days after a congressional election in which Trump painted China as a bogeyman.

  Published:
US President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina play US, China meet to explore path forward from tensions (AFP/File)

The United States and China resume top-level talks Friday after months of spiraling tension, looking to see if they can find a way forward on disputes from trade to military friction.

Friday's delayed meeting in Washington comes weeks before US leader Donald Trump is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina, with both sides hoping they can announce some progress.

A planned trip by Mattis to Beijing last month was canceled amid rising military tensions between the Pacific powers. But on Friday China's defense minister, General Wei Fenghe, will visit the Pentagon to a ceremonial honor cordon.

The defense chiefs will beforehand hold talks at the State Department jointly with Pompeo and senior Communist Party official Yang Jiechi, a longtime architect of Chinese foreign policy who formerly served as ambassador to Washington.

The talks will focus on security, but trade is at the heart of tensions. Trump has slapped $250 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods, accusing Beijing of nefarious trading practices, prompting retaliatory measures.

While some of the Trump administration's comments on China have prompted commentators to draw parallels to the Cold War, Terry Branstad, the US ambassador to Beijing, said that Washington was not seeking confrontation for its own sake.

"We want this to be a constructive, results-oriented relationship with China. The US is not trying to contain China, but we want fairness and reciprocity," Branstad told reporters on the eve of the talks.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday that China hopes the talks "will bring very good results", and help "deepen understanding" and "accelerate collaboration between both sides."

Flurry of disputes

Branstad said the talks would consist of "frank, open exchanges" on issues from human rights to the myriad maritime disputes in the South China Sea.

Terry Branstad, the US ambassador to Beijing, said that Washington was not seeking confrontation for its own sake play

Terry Branstad, the US ambassador to Beijing, said that Washington was not seeking confrontation for its own sake

(AFP/File)

"We want to achieve progress on our priorities including North Korea, and China has been a very key player in helping to get North Korea to the bargaining table," Branstad said.

Trump is seeking a follow-up to his landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who counts on China as his main supporter.

But a meeting due this week in New York between Pompeo and a senior North Korean official was abruptly called off, the latest twist in turbulent diplomacy.

With the occasional exception of North Korea policy, the United States has increasingly seen China as a meddlesome player on the international scene.

In a meeting with former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Thursday, Xi said it was "noteworthy that negative voices concerning China have been rising for some time in the United States," according to the official Xinhua news agency.

But Xi noted that he had agreed to meet Trump in Argentina, where "the two sides can have an in-depth exchange of views on issues of common concern."

China, Xi said, "is still committed to the building of a relationship with the United States that features no conflicts, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation."

Washington has been especially incensed at what it believes is widespread theft of US technology -- a charge that China denies.

Uighurs demonstrate against China outside the UN offices in Geneva. A recent UN report said as many as one million ethnic Uighurs are being kept in extrajudicial detention in Xinjiang play

Uighurs demonstrate against China outside the UN offices in Geneva. A recent UN report said as many as one million ethnic Uighurs are being kept in extrajudicial detention in Xinjiang

(AFP/File)

Xi recently wooed investors by pledging action to encourage imports, while Foreign Minister Yang Yi has insisted that China is not trying to dethrone the United States as the pre-eminent power.

The Trump administration, while generally soft-spoken on human rights, has taken China to task over its mass detainment of Uighurs, the mostly Muslim minority in its northwest.

A recent UN report said that as many as one million ethnic Uighurs are being kept in extrajudicial detention, some simply for outwardly practicing Islam.

The Uyghur Human Rights Project, a Washington-based advocacy group that uses an alternative spelling for the ethnicity, urged the United States to raise the detentions in Friday's dialogue, saying it was important to show a "unified" global message.

Beijing, after initially denying the detention camps, has described them instead as vocational training centers that discourage religious extremism.

World

Italy deputy Prime Minister and Labour, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio says he has become convinced of the merits of staying in the euro
Italy vows to keep euro despite Brussels standoff
Stephen Hawking published his thesis in 1965, two years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis which would eventually leave him paralysed
Hawking auction raises astronomical sum
Syrian Druze women and children, freed from more than three months' captivity at the hands of the Islamic State group, are welcomed home by their families on November 9, 2018 are welcomed hom by their A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on November 9, 2018 shows a group of Druze women and children, abducted in July from Sweida by the Islamic State group, pose for a picture as they are being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival overnight in their hometown in the southern Syrian province of Sweida.
17 freed Druze hostages return to south Syria homes
People from West Berlin climb over the Berlin Wall after its fall on November 9, 1989
November 9: a fateful day in German history
