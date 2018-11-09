Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


US names new envoy for Africa's Great Lakes

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday named a scholar who served as a Vatican diplomat as the US envoy to Africa's Great Lakes region, filling a position aimed at encouraging stability in the conflict-ridden area.

  • Published:
Africa's Great Lakes region includes the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the military is bracing for presidential elections on December 23, 2018 play

Africa's Great Lakes region includes the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the military is bracing for presidential elections on December 23, 2018

(AFP/File)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday named a scholar who served as a Vatican diplomat as the US envoy to Africa's Great Lakes region, filling a position aimed at encouraging stability in the conflict-ridden area.

J. Peter Pham, now a vice president at the Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank, will focus on "strengthening democratic institutions and civil society," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

He will also work to encourage "the safe and voluntary return of the region's refugees and internally displaced persons," she said, amid renewed tensions in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The appointment comes ahead of December 23 presidential elections that are seen as critical for the future of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the sprawling nation that has never experienced a peaceful transition of power.

Pham will fill a role empty for a year since the departure of Larry Wohlers, a veteran US diplomat who held a similar role as special coordinator for the Great Lakes.

Pham holds a doctorate from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome and later served as a diplomat for the Vatican around Africa and in the Philippines, according to James Madison University, where he is an associate professor.

He was formerly a vice president of the Association for the Study of the Middle East and Africa, a group of scholars founded by two of the most prominent academics to support the US invasion of Iraq, Fouad Ajami and Bernard Lewis.

Atlantic Council president Frederick Kempe congratulated Pham, crediting him with producing "cutting-edge projects" about Africa.

"It's difficult to imagine anyone with deeper subject-matter expertise on the challenges faced by Africans or US ties with the countries of the African Great Lakes," Kempe said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone
Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise
Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades
Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU 'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

US, China meet to explore path forward from tensions
Seoul earmarks more than $260 mn for rail, roads in North
Seoul says North Korea asked to delay Pompeo talks
Trump hopes to meet N.Korea leader next year
US hopes Russia remains 'permissive' of Israel strikes in Syria
US abruptly postpones top-level North Korea talks
Pompeo delays talks with senior North Koreans
Politics Fox News' Harris Faulkner is the only black woman in cable news with a daily show: 'It's a tremendous amount of responsibility'
Turkey warns US its Iran sanctions are 'dangerous'

World

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has been a thorn in the side of Boyko Borisov's rightwing government since he was elected in November 2016 with the backing of the opposition Socialist Party (BSP).
Bulgarian president sees democracy 'under threat'
Esperance de Tunis fans cheer for their team at the Rades Olympic Stadium in October 2018
Tunis on high alert for African title showdown
Madagascar, one of the world's poorest countries, held a presidential vote this week
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert registers US concern about civil rights violations in Tanzania
US voices 'deep concern' over Tanzania rights deterioration
X
Advertisement