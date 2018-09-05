Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

US seeks 'reset' in ties with Pakistan


Diplomatic Relations US seeks 'reset' in ties with Pakistan

Speaking on a plane ahead of a trip to South Asia, Pompeo also announced that Zalmay Khalilzad, a high profile former US ambassador, had been named to a new role to lead peace efforts in Afghanistan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's conciliatory remarks toward Pakistan come just days after Washington confirmed plans to cancel $300 million in military aid over Islamabad's lack of "decisive actions" in support of American strategy in the region play

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's conciliatory remarks toward Pakistan come just days after Washington confirmed plans to cancel $300 million in military aid over Islamabad's lack of "decisive actions" in support of American strategy in the region

(AFP/File)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said he was hoping to "reset the relationship" with Pakistan ahead of a trip to Islamabad to meet with new Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on a plane ahead of a trip to South Asia, Pompeo also announced that Zalmay Khalilzad, a high profile former US ambassador, had been named to a new role to lead peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Pompeo's conciliatory remarks toward the South Asian giant come days after Washington confirmed plans to cancel $300 million in military aid over Islamabad's lack of "decisive actions" in support of American strategy in the region.

But the former CIA director, who is making his first visit as his nation's top diplomat to the wayward ally whose support is vital in the long-running Afghan conflict, said it was time to "turn the page."

"So first stop -- Pakistan. New leader there, wanted to get out there at the beginning of his time in an effort to reset the relationship between the two countries," he said.

"There are lot of challenges between our two nations for sure but we're hopeful that with the new leadership that we can find common ground and we can begin to work on some of our shared problems together," added Pompeo, who will be joined by General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

US officials accuse Islamabad of ignoring or even collaborating with groups such as the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani Network which attack Afghanistan from safe havens along the border between the two countries.

The White House believes that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence agency and other military bodies have long helped fund and arm the Taliban for ideological reasons, but also to counter rising Indian influence in Afghanistan.

It also believes that a Pakistani crackdown could be pivotal in deciding the outcome of the long-running war in Afghanistan.

But Pompeo suggested that the election of Khan, who has vowed to seek better relations with the US, could provide a fresh impetus.

"Look, I think there is a new government this time, most of this took place long before prime minister was in power and I hope we can turn the page and begin to make progress. But there are real expectations," he said.

"I'm hopeful we can convince them to provide that assistance," he continued, adding that in his conversations with Khan, they had agreed that peace in Afghanistan was a "shared goal."

Pompeo also held out the possibility the military aid could be restored under the right circumstances.

"We were providing these resources when it made sense for the United States because the partnership was in a place where the actions of our two countries made sense to do that," he said. "If that arises again, I'm confident we'll present to the president the rationale for that."

Pompeo added he would also meet with Pakistan's powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa as well as his own counterpart, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

A new tone?

The latest remarks represent a shift in tone toward the nuclear-armed Muslim country and its new prime minister, a former playboy cricketer who came to office in July amid concerns he would remain tolerant of terror groups.

At the time of the vote, the US noted what it called "flaws" in Pakistan's pre-electoral process but said it was nonetheless ready to work with the new government.

Pompeo also confirmed that Khalilzad, who previously served as US ambassador to Kabul, Baghdad and the United Nations, would be appointed to lead peace efforts in Afghanistan.

"Ambassador Khalilzad is going to join the State Department team to assist us in the reconciliation effort, so he will come on and be the State Department's lead person for that purpose," he said.

Pompeo will then travel to India where he will be joined by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to meet with their Indian counterparts on a range of key defense and trade issues.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Malaysia: Island city in trouble as PM targets China-linked projects In Malaysia Island city in trouble as PM targets China-linked projects
Fortnite: Could it soon be game over for the online survival battle game? Fortnite Could it soon be game over for the online survival battle game?
In Britain: Times are a-changin' in London where contactless is king In Britain Times are a-changin' in London where contactless is king
Jebi: Japan evacuates major airport after typhoon wreaks havoc Jebi Japan evacuates major airport after typhoon wreaks havoc
Kim Jong Il: Black Venus -- the South Korean spy who met North Korean leader Kim Jong Il Black Venus -- the South Korean spy who met North Korean leader
Currency Crisis: Isolated north Cyprus reels from plunging Turkish Lira Currency Crisis Isolated north Cyprus reels from plunging Turkish Lira

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 LGBT Rights Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to have sexbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
4 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
5 Bruno Le Maire Eurozone to become 'a great country': French...bullet
6 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
7 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
8 In Moscow Kremlin denies Putin threatened to 'crush'...bullet
9 Making Ghana Proud Ghana’s Kiki Gbeho appointed Dep Head...bullet
10 Vladimir Putin Russians protest pension reform as...bullet

Related Articles

The Haqqani Network Who are the Haqqanis, Afghanistan's most feared insurgents?
Mike Pompeo Secretary of State calls on Pakistan's Khan to act against 'terrorists'
Taliban Afghanistan waits for group's response to truce offer
Tuberculosis UN summit on TB seeks to put spotlight on killer disease
In China 'Silk Road' project runs into debt jam
Islamic State Counting members, an impossible task
2+2 Dialogue Thorny trade, defense issues await US diplomats in India
United States Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to Pakistan
Pacific Islands Forum China visa spat hits summit in Nauru
Jalaluddin Haqqani Afghan Taliban announces death of militant network founder

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
The latest British government statistics show a marked drop in recent years in overall scallop landings by UK vessels, from 58,100 tonnes in 2012 to 38,900 tonnes in 2016
UK, French Fishing reps from both nations meet to avert fresh scallop clashes
A South Korean delegation will meet with officials in the North to discuss denuclearisation and a third inter-Korean summit
Korean Relations Top South Korean envoy in Pyongyang amid nuclear deadlock
Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is due to return to Washington for talks with US officials
Trade Agreement US, Canada to try to salvage three-country NAFTA