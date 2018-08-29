Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

US trade panel blocks tariffs on Canada newsprint imports


United States US trade panel blocks tariffs on Canada newsprint imports

A US trade panel on Wednesday blocked tariffs imposed on Canadian newsprint imports that drew sharp protests because of their impact on struggling American newspapers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US tariffs on newsprint imports from Canada that drew complaints from American publishers will be canceled under a ruling by a trade panel play

US tariffs on newsprint imports from Canada that drew complaints from American publishers will be canceled under a ruling by a trade panel

(GETTY/AFP/File)

A US trade panel on Wednesday blocked tariffs imposed on Canadian newsprint imports that drew sharp protests because of their impact on struggling American newspapers.

The International Trade Commission, a quasi-judicial panel that reviews tariff measures, said in a statement that newsprint or "uncoated groundwood paper" imported from Canada "does not injure US industry."

The unanimous decision, which is subject to appeal, means the preliminary tariffs of up to 30 percent imposed earlier this year by the Commerce Department are canceled and money collected will be refunded.

The tariffs were imposed in response to a complaint by a single US paper mill, which alleged that subsidized imports from Canada hurt American industry.

But the US paper industry's trade organization failed to back the complaint, and the tariffs drew sharp criticism from newspaper publishers, lawmakers and others.

David Chavern, president and chief executive of the News Media Alliance that includes some 2,000 news organizations, welcomed the ITC decision.

"We have emphasized that the decades-long shift of news and information from print to digital platforms -- not imports from Canada -- is the cause of the decline in demand for newsprint," Chavern said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the damage to newspapers from preliminary tariffs imposed by the Department of Commerce since January has already been done. The tariffs have disrupted the newsprint market, increasing newsprint costs by nearly 30 percent and forcing many newspapers to reduce their print distribution and cut staff."

Adding to newspaper woes

A US trade panel concluded that newsprint imports from Canada did not harm American industry, reversing a decision by the Commerce Department to impose tariffs play

A US trade panel concluded that newsprint imports from Canada did not harm American industry, reversing a decision by the Commerce Department to impose tariffs

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

Analysts have said the tariffs had added to the woes of traditional newspapers, especially in small communities, where newsprint is one of the highest costs after payrolls.

"We hope today's reversal of these newsprint tariffs will restore stability to the market and that publishers will see a full and quick recovery. Our democracy depends on it," the Texas Press Association said in a tweet.

Newspaper industry employment in the US fell from more than 400,000 in 2001 to 173,000 in 2016, according to government data, highlighting the troubles faced by the shift to digital.

The decision comes amid broader US-Canada trade tensions and negotiations aimed at replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement that includes the two countries and Mexico.

The tariffs were imposed following a complaint from North Pacific Paper in Washington state, which contended that unfairly subsidized imports take away US jobs.

The company said it had restarted at least one mill and hired 60 employees who had been laid off after the tariffs.

Earlier this month, the Department of Commerce revised down its preliminary tariffs after a review. The antidumping duty dropped from a maximum of 22.16 percent to 16.88 percent and countervailing subsidy tariffs from a maximum of 9.93 percent to 9.81 percent.

In 2017, imports from Canada were valued at an estimated $1.21 billion, according to the Commerce Department.

At a hearing in July, US lawmakers joined newspaper industry representatives in criticizing the tariffs.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine told the hearing the tariffs would "cause permanent harm to newspapers, printers and book publishers, shrinking the US paper industry's customer base."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

European Union: EU ready for unprecedented deal with Britain, says Barnier European Union EU ready for unprecedented deal with Britain, says Barnier
Saulius Skvernelis: Lithuania to appeal European ruling on secret CIA jail: PM Saulius Skvernelis Lithuania to appeal European ruling on secret CIA jail: PM
Theresa May: Britain's PM takes post-Brexit trade tour to Nigeria Theresa May Britain's PM takes post-Brexit trade tour to Nigeria
Erdogan: Iran foreign minister in surprise talks: Turkish presidency Erdogan Iran foreign minister in surprise talks: Turkish presidency
Antonio Guterres: Syria's Idlib province at risk of 'humanitarian catastrophe': UN chief Antonio Guterres Syria's Idlib province at risk of 'humanitarian catastrophe': UN chief
Nicolas Maduro: President tells Venezuelan migrants to 'stop cleaning foreign toilets' Nicolas Maduro President tells Venezuelan migrants to 'stop cleaning foreign toilets'

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’ claimsbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of...bullet
4 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with lyrics...bullet
5 Macron Blow for French President as star minister quitsbullet
6 Crimes Against Humanity Will Myanmar's military face justice...bullet
7 Pompeo Secretary of State visit scrapped after belligerent...bullet
8 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why...bullet
9 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
10 Religious Rule Orthodox bishops await historic...bullet

Related Articles

United States US, Canada making progress in NAFTA talks
Politics Bernie Sanders strikes back at Amazon, calling the retail giant's treatment of employees 'absurd'
Nicolas Maduro President tells Venezuelan migrants to 'stop cleaning foreign toilets'
Football US, Seattle striker Dempsey announces retirement
Politics Here is what UK Prime Minister Theresa May wants from Kenya and will be pitching to President Kenyatta tomorrow
Politics A star-studded cast including Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg will serve as pallbearers at John McCain's memorial service in DC
Finance The 50 best US colleges for your money

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Picture released by the Free Nazanin campaign on August 23, 2018 shows Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (R) embracing her daughter Gabriella in Damavand, Iran following her temporary release from prison for three days
In Tehran UK-Iranian woman Zaghari-Ratcliffe in jail clinic after blackout: husband
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland was upbeat about the potential for progress after Mexico agreed to a new trade deal with the United States
United States US, Canada making progress in NAFTA talks
Catalan separatists decorate streets, monuments and even beaches with yellow ribbons -- and their opponents just as soon take them down to "clean up" this region of Spain.
In Catalonia Tensions rise over pro-independence yellow ribbons
US President Donald Trump told evangelical leaders that everything was at stake for his conservative agenda if Republicans lose in November midterm elections
Trump President warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms