Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


US weighs cuts to funding for 'bad deal' UN

The United States is seeking to reduce its funding for the United Nations, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said Friday, stressing that multilateralism had, at times, been a "bad deal" for Americans.

  • Published:
US Ambassador Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council that the United States wants to reduce its share of the UN peacekeeping budget and adjust its financial contribution to the United Nations play

US Ambassador Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council that the United States wants to reduce its share of the UN peacekeeping budget and adjust its financial contribution to the United Nations

(AFP/File)

The United States is seeking to reduce its funding for the United Nations, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said Friday, stressing that multilateralism had, at times, been a "bad deal" for Americans.

By far the UN's largest financial backer, the United States provides for 20 percent of the operating budget, 25 percent of the separate peacekeeping costs and contributes major funding to UN agencies.

Haley told a Security Council debate on defending multilateralism that US taxpayers were questioning whether the financial contribution to the United Nations was worth it.

"There are times when we are tempted to believe that multilateralism has been a bad deal for the United States, that we could be more effective advancing our principles and interests on our own," Haley said.

"And there are times when that conclusion is correct."

Haley, who is set to leave her post at the end of the year, said US "aid dollars shouldn't be on auto-pilot" and stressed the need to consider ways of "re-balancing how we finance the United Nations and our peacekeeping operations."

The UN's 193 member-states are beginning negotiations on the peacekeeping budget, which last year was cut under US pressure by $600 million to a total of $6.7 billion.

Haley said that at 25 percent, the US share of the peacekeeping budget was "disproportionate," and called for new burden-sharing in negotiations set to wrap up in December.

"This is not just a question of fairness. It is a question of the ongoing success of multilateralism itself," she warned.

Peacekeeping financing is determined by a complicated formula that takes into account a country's wealth, its standing as a permanent Security Council member and other factors.

China's strong economy has meant that its share of the peacekeeping budget has grown significantly to reach 15 percent, but other permanent council members, such as Russia, pay less than five percent.

Diplomats expect negotiations on a new formula to share peacekeeping costs to be arduous. The top five contributors to UN peacekeeping are the United States, China, Japan, Germany and France.

Haley praised peacekeeping operations and sanctions imposed on North Korea as examples of success at the United Nations.

She pointed to the General Assembly's failure to support a US bid to criticize Cuba's human rights record and the election of authoritarian governments to the Human Rights Council as a "failure of multilateralism."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone
Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise
Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades
Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU 'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Lifestyle Here's how the Thousand Oaks shooting unfolded
Politics 'Seriously? This guy?': Matthew Whitaker's appointment has FBI and DOJ officials in a 'daze'
Lifestyle 7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend, including the one with Chris Pine's full-frontal scene
Migrant caravan fragments as hundreds return to the road
Lifestyle Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were together for almost a decade — here's a timeline of their relationship
Orchestra brings message of peace to divided America
Politics Trump's top trade adviser just warned Goldman Sachs and Wall Street not to leave their 'stench' on the US-China trade war talks

World

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has been a thorn in the side of Boyko Borisov's rightwing government since he was elected in November 2016 with the backing of the opposition Socialist Party (BSP).
Bulgarian president sees democracy 'under threat'
Esperance de Tunis fans cheer for their team at the Rades Olympic Stadium in October 2018
Tunis on high alert for African title showdown
Madagascar, one of the world's poorest countries, held a presidential vote this week
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert registers US concern about civil rights violations in Tanzania
US voices 'deep concern' over Tanzania rights deterioration
X
Advertisement