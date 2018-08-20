Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Verdict in case against Myanmar Reuters journalists due next week


In Myanmar Verdict in case against Reuters journalists due next week

They have been detained in Myanmar's infamous Insein prison since December after meeting police for dinner in the former capital Yangon.

  • Published:
Detained Myanmar journalist Wa Lone speaks to reporters after appearing before a court in Yangon play

Detained Myanmar journalist Wa Lone speaks to reporters after appearing before a court in Yangon

(AFP)

A Myanmar judge said Monday he would deliver a verdict next week in the trial of two Reuters reporters accused of leaking state secrets, a case which has sparked an international outcry over declining press freedom.

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, could be jailed for up to 14 years if convicted of breaching an official secrets law, a charge which one of them decried as "baseless" after closing arguments Monday.

They have been detained in Myanmar's infamous Insein prison since December after meeting police for dinner in the former capital Yangon.

The pair had been investigating a massacre of Rohingya Muslims in conflict-scarred Rakhine state in western Myanmar.

Police allege they had secret documents relating to security operations in the state but the journalists have recounted being lured to the sit-down and entrapped.

The judge in the case said he would deliver the verdict on August 27.

"We are not wrong and the things alleged by the prosecution are baseless," Wa Lone told reporters after the hearing, adding he was hoping soon to see his daughter, who was born this month.

The case has ignited global concern over eroding media freedoms under de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who came to power in 2016 on high hopes for a democratic Myanmar.

Reuters launched a worldwide advocacy campaign and hired prominent rights attorney Amal Clooney but the case has proceeded despite the efforts.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were probing the killing of 10 Rohingya men and boys in Rakhine in September, soon after the military launched a crackdown on militants that broadened into what the US and UN have called "ethnic cleansing".

Some 700,000 Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh where they accused Myanmar security forces of rape, arson and murder in a scorched-earth operation that razed hundreds of villages.

Myanmar denies targeting civilians but the military admitted that the September killings in the village of Inn Din did occur and convicted seven soldiers.

Prosecutor Kyaw Min Aung told the court in his final argument that Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had information that was sensitive to national security.

"If the documents which were found in the hands of the journalists had spread to the terrorists it would be easier for the terrorists to attack again," he said. "The journalists should know better."

But the prosecution's case has been weakened by testimony from a police witness who said he was ordered to help lay an incriminating trap.

The reporters previously told the court they were presented with documents at the meeting with police and then quickly arrested.

They also testified to being hooded and deprived of sleep during initial interrogations.

The defence has highlighted the police testimony of a set-up and argued that the documents thrust on the journalists had already been published in state newspapers.

The trial has cast a harsh light on free expression in a country where reporting on the Rohingya crisis and military operations is highly sensitive.

At the trial session next Monday, "the court will give an answer on freedom of the press and rule of law," Kyaw Soe Oo told reporters after the hearing ended.

Reuters said in a statement it was looking forward to an acquittal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Iran Defence: Tehran unveils first domestic fighter jet Iran Defence Tehran unveils first domestic fighter jet
In Indonesia: Aid agencies rush to help survivors of deadly Lombok quakes In Indonesia Aid agencies rush to help survivors of deadly Lombok quakes
Hizmet: Turkish school in C. Africa fights Ankara's shutdown bid Hizmet Turkish school in C. Africa fights Ankara's shutdown bid
Jeremy Hunt: Britain urges US, Europe to 'go further' in countering Russia Jeremy Hunt Britain urges US, Europe to 'go further' in countering Russia
Giuseppe Conte: Italy's populists ride wave of anger after Genoa tragedy Giuseppe Conte Italy's populists ride wave of anger after Genoa tragedy
Google: Company sued for unwanted tracking of phone locations Google Company sued for unwanted tracking of phone locations

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
3 RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is deadbullet
4 Giuseppe Conte Italy's populists ride wave of anger after Genoa...bullet
5 In South Korea Families gather on eve of rare reunionbullet
6 In France Sightings, satellites help track mysterious ocean giantbullet
7 Kofi Annan Switzerland mourns 'visionary and friend'bullet
8 In Paris Armed robbers flee with luxury watches after heistbullet
9 In Italy Migrants stuck off Lampedusa to be allowed to...bullet
10 Italy Disaster Eight hikers die as flash flood hits...bullet

Related Articles

Mike Pompeo Myanmar should 'immediately' release Reuters reporters: Pompeo
Kyaw Soe Oo Reuters reporter arrested in Myanmar says he was 'entrapped'
Win Myint Myanmar pardons 8,500 prisoners in holiday amnesty
In Myanmar Police ordered set up of Reuters journalists: testimony
Myanmar Family of whistleblowing cop evicted after testimony
Fake News The online battle for the truth
In Myanmar Court refuses to drop case against Reuters journalists
In Asia Myanmar judge says policeman's 'entrapment' testimony stands
Amal Clooney Human rights lawyer to defend Reuters journalists held in Myanmar
In Afghanistan Slain journalists remembered on World Press Freedom Day

Top Videos

1 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet

World

US First Lady Melania Trump, seen here during a visit to a children's hospital in Nashville in July 2018, previously traveled solo to Canada and has made several trips with her husband
Melania Trump US first lady to make solo Africa trip
This handout photo obtained August 20, 2018 from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) shows Chinese national Ruochen “Tony” Liao, age 28 of Santa Ana, California. He was abducted in San Gabriel, California on July 16, 2018, according to witnesses
Ruochen "Tony" Liao Chinese national kidnapped in US, held for $2 million ransom
Outgoing UN rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein says that the job is to be a voice for victims of abuses
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein Departing UN rights chief says successor must be just as loud
Zuma's time in office is now under investigation for 'state capture' - the alleged looting of state assets
Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former president