Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU

EU election observers said on Friday that Madagascar's presidential election this week had "very minor" irregularities after candidate Hery Rajaonarimampianina alleged the vote was marred by fraud.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Madagascar, one of the world's poorest countries, held a presidential vote this week play

Madagascar, one of the world's poorest countries, held a presidential vote this week

(AFP/File)

EU election observers said on Friday that Madagascar's presidential election this week had "very minor" irregularities after candidate Hery Rajaonarimampianina alleged the vote was marred by fraud.

"The irregularities were very minor and won't have any impact on the election's outcome," said the head of the European Union's monitoring mission Cristian Preda.

Two cases of ballot stuffing were reported out of nearly 25,000 polling stations nationwide in Wednesday's vote, he said.

"What we are describing are difficulties and anomalies, which is to say logistical issues that wouldn't have affected the credibility of the elections," Preda said at a media briefing in the capital Antananarivo.

African Union (AU) observers said the three leading contenders, all former presidents, "should show restraint and respect the law".

"It's not in their interests to act in a way that causes tension or trouble," said the AU's observer mission chief Ramtane Lamamra.

Presidential hopeful Rajaonarimampianina, who ruled from 2014 until September this year when he had to resign to contest the election, said on Thursday that there were "numerous irregularities" in the polls.

"We will not let the people be robbed of their vote," he warned.

Preda said that any irregularities which came to light should be investigated.

'Last chance poll'

"It's important not to cheat. For me, people are attempting to cheat when they make (unfounded) allegations of irregularities, I don't like it," he said.

Lidia Geringer, the head of the European Parliament delegation, described the election as "something of a last chance poll" for Madagascar's democratic and economic development prospects.

Madagascar is one of the world's poorest countries, according to World Bank data, with almost four in five people living in grinding poverty.

The former French colony has struggled to overcome political divisions after a disputed 2001 election that sparked clashes and a 2009 military-backed coup.

According to provisional results released by the election commission on Friday, former president Andry Rajoelina was leading the tally of votes counted so far with 42.86 percent.

Fellow ex-president Marc Ravalomanana was close behind with 40.18 percent, according to the results based on 1,350 polling stations out of 24,852.

Rajaonarimampianina trailed on 4.38 percent.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone
Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise
Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades
Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city
Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks
Tunis on high alert for African title showdown Tunis on high alert for African title showdown

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Russia says France 'illegitimately' holding Indian Ocean island
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
Former president alleges fraud in Madagascar vote
Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Lifestyle 15 amazing amusement parks from around the world
Madagascar, a huge island with extreme poverty and natural beauty
Madagascar's ex-presidents do battle at ballot box
Madagascar goes to the polls to pick next president
APO Africa Oil Week 2018 highlights key challenges and opportunities facing the oil and gas sector in Africa

World

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has been a thorn in the side of Boyko Borisov's rightwing government since he was elected in November 2016 with the backing of the opposition Socialist Party (BSP).
Bulgarian president sees democracy 'under threat'
Madagascar, one of the world's poorest countries, held a presidential vote this week
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert registers US concern about civil rights violations in Tanzania
US voices 'deep concern' over Tanzania rights deterioration
The Netherlands became, along with Belgium, the first country in the world to legalise so-called mercy killing, but it can only be carried out by doctors and under very strict conditions
Dutch doctor faces first euthanasia prosecution
X
Advertisement