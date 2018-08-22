Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Vietnam convicts 12 'terrorists' for subversion


Vietnam Government convicts 12 'terrorists' for subversion

Vietnam Wednesday jailed two American citizens and 10 others from an outlawed US-based "terrorist" group for attempting to overthrow the state after they spread anti-government leaflets and tried to incite protests last year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Members of the California-based Provisional National Government of Vietnam stand with policemen during a trial in Ho Chi Minh City play

Members of the California-based Provisional National Government of Vietnam stand with policemen during a trial in Ho Chi Minh City

(VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY/AFP)

Vietnam Wednesday jailed two American citizens and 10 others from an outlawed US-based "terrorist" group for attempting to overthrow the state after they spread anti-government leaflets and tried to incite protests last year.

Critics of the communist regime are routinely jailed in the one-party state. Most are loosely-linked bloggers, activists and rights lawyers, with few groups designated as "terrorist organisations".

One of those groups is the California-based Provisional National Government of Vietnam (PNGV), an anti-communist organisation with its own self-appointed prime minister that pledges allegiance to the former South Vietnam regime.

Twelve of their members were jailed for between five and 14 years after a two-day trial in Ho Chi Minh City for "attempting to overthrow the state", according to Phap Luat newspaper, the mouthpiece of the city's justice department.

They were accused of printing 4,000 leaflets, plotting to take over national radio and calling for demonstrations on April 30 last year -- celebrated as "reunification day" to mark the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

The group included two American citizens, Phan Angel and Nguyen James Han, who allegedly travelled to Vietnam from the United States to help the failed plot, state media reported.

They were the only two to receive the harshest sentences of 14 years in prison and will be deported after serving their sentences.

"The defendants' behaviour was extremely serious, violating national security, undermining the country's stability and development (and) causing political and social disorder," the official Vietnam News Agency quoted the court decision as saying.

US embassy spokesman Pope Thrower said the safety of American citizens was a top priority.

"We will continue to monitor Mr Nguyen's welfare, advocate for him and provide consular services until his release," Thrower said in a statement. The embassy was not authorised to speak about Phan.

The foiled plan was allegedly set to coincide with a failed attack on Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat international airport last year, for which 15 PNGV members were convicted.

The group was also accused of bombing a police station in the city in June and injuring three people.

The PNGV was established in 1990 in California, where large numbers of Vietnamese refugees settled after the end of the war.

Its members, many who wear the yellow-and-red-striped southern flag of the former Saigon regime, say their aim is to "liberate Vietnam from communism".

Hanoi and Washington now enjoy close ties, although a number of incidents involving US citizens in Vietnam this year have created a diplomatic headache between the former foes.

Michael Nguyen, a California-based father of four is in custody for "attempting to overthrow the state", while American student Will Nguyen was convicted and deported last month for disturbing public order after joining protests in Ho Chi Minh City.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Malta: Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress Malta Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress
Benjamin Netanyahu: Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania
In Austria: Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in 'honour' killing In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in 'honour' killing
In Brazil: Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases In Brazil Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases
In South Africa: Man using racial slur sparks backlash In South Africa Man using racial slur sparks backlash
Macedonia: Trial starts for violent storming of parliament Macedonia Trial starts for violent storming of parliament

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
5 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
6 Giuseppe Conte Italy's populists ride wave of anger after...bullet
7 Iran Defence Tehran unveils first domestic fighter jetbullet
8 In Italy Migrants stuck off Lampedusa to be allowed to...bullet
9 Italy Disaster Eight hikers die as flash flood hits...bullet
10 In India Government signals support for legalising gay sexbullet

Related Articles

Finance The world's biggest shipping company warns Trump's trade war will hurt America more than anyone else
Tech We looked back at the long history of failed 'Watchmen' adaptations, as HBO officially greenlights its own star-studded TV series
World The west envisioned a democracy. Turkey embraced an autocrat
Politics The Philippines' president doesn't want US submarines because he says they'll 'implode' — so he's turning to Russia
Trump US President says DC rained on military parade, will go to Paris instead
Doan Van Thanh Vietnamese dad of Kim murder suspect wants 'kind' daughter home
In Vietnam Activist gets 20 years for 'inciting protests'
Kim Jong Nam A timeline of events in the Kim assassination
In North Korea Women accused of assassinating Kim Jong Nam face key court ruling

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

Liviu Dragnea -- widely seen as Romania's most influential politician -- was unable to run for prime minister because of a two-year suspended prison sentence for vote-rigging dating back to 2016
Liviu Dragnea Facing criticism, Romania's kingpin cries conspiracy
Starting August 23, 2018, the US will charge 25 percent import duties on an additional $16 billion in Chinese products
US-China Trade war hits $100 billion in goods
South Koreans wave farewell through the window to their North Korean relatives at the end of the family reunion
South Korea Hard truths from one family reunion
Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl came under fire for inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding
Vladimir Putin Russian President defends 'private' trip to Austrian FM's wedding