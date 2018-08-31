Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Voice assistants tool up in hope of a bright future


Artificial Intelligence Voice assistants tool up in hope of a bright future

Virtual assistants are artificial intelligence (AI) programmes that can be accessed from smartphones, specialised devices like Amazon's Echo speaker, smart televisions or even cars.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Many electronic companies are manufacturing voice assisted tech items including headphones and speakers play

Many electronic companies are manufacturing voice assisted tech items including headphones and speakers

(AFP)

Some two years after stepping into the spotlight, voice assistants are learning new languages and connecting to ever-more devices around the home -- but mass adoption and widespread ease with the new technology remain some way off.

Virtual assistants are artificial intelligence (AI) programmes that can be accessed from smartphones, specialised devices like Amazon's Echo speaker, smart televisions or even cars.

Connected via the cloud to search engines, databases, apps and other devices, they are designed to allow users to retrieve information and control their digital lives without laying a finger on their phone or computer.

Some 100 million devices featuring the likes of Google Assistant or Apple's Siri are set to be sold this year according to consultancy Canalys -- up from around 40 million last year.

The figures remain far short of the billions of smartphones in people's pockets around the world.

"Virtual assistants will reach mainstream adoption in the next two to five years," predicts Mike J. Walker, vice-president of research at Gartner.

He forecasts that the hype around speakers and other electronics featuring voice-controlled artificial intelligence (AI) may ebb temporarily before their blockbuster moment arrives.

Even so, at Berlin's IFA -- the largest technology trade show in Europe -- almost every new product is designed to work with offerings from Google, Apple, Amazon, Samsung or Microsoft, or all of them.

'I'm home!'

Panasonic shows off air conditioning, lights and televisions that can be turned on or off all at once, simply by telling Google's assistant "I'm home" or "good night".

Speakers and headphones on display from firms like Harman Kardon boast similar voice capabilities for queueing up new music.

But sector specialists note that the bewildering arrays of gadgets that can be controlled and tasks completed with spoken commands alone -- from turning on the heating to ordering a taxi -- are racing ahead of users.

"Early adopters will have limited evidence on which to base their own best practices" in dealing with voice technology, Gartner predicts.

Many may not even be aware of their silicon-powered butlers' prodigious talents, using them instead as simple speech-driven search engines.

While shoppers were quick to give up visiting stores in favour of online shopping, so-called "voice commerce" still puts off consumers, used to at least seeing if not touching prospective purchases.

Others fear placing an always-on microphone in their homes -- necessary for the voice assistants to listen for activation phrases like "Hey Google" or "Alexa", although there is usually a button on devices to deactivate the sensor.

Different firms offer their own forms of reassurance about personal data, with Google allowing users to delete their voice history and Apple keeping information saved on the customer's iPhone, rather than in the cloud.

One area where firms are making progress is language, with Amazon adding French to Alexa and Google offering bilingual control in any two of English, Spanish, German, French, Italian or Japanese.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Youssef Chahed: Tunisia PM sacks energy minister facing graft probe Youssef Chahed Tunisia PM sacks energy minister facing graft probe
Nasser Zefzafi: Convicted leader of Morocco protest movement on hunger strike Nasser Zefzafi Convicted leader of Morocco protest movement on hunger strike
McCain: Senator returns to US Capitol one last time as colleagues say goodbye McCain Senator returns to US Capitol one last time as colleagues say goodbye
Central African Republic: African Union sees 'positive' talks on CAR Central African Republic African Union sees 'positive' talks on CAR
France: Country tells UK fishermen: keep out of contested scallop waters France Country tells UK fishermen: keep out of contested scallop waters
Summer Time: EU proposes abolishing bi-annual clock change Summer Time EU proposes abolishing bi-annual clock change

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
6 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
7 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping force's mandatebullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at...bullet
10 Donald Trump US President says China making things...bullet

Related Articles

In Israel Army unveils new 'dual-use' tank
Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game world
Twitter Micro-blogging site tweak steps up fight against trolls
Tech Meet Grimes, the Canadian pop star who streams video games and is dating Elon Musk (TSLA)
Artificial Intelligence Self-navigating AI learns to take shortcuts: study
In China Firms cash in on Xinjiang's growing police state
Chelsea Manning American politician says mass surveillance 'getting worse'
Apple Tech company touts privacy features of new operating systems
Apple Technology company reaches new landmark with $1 trillion valuation
Chealse Manning Whistleblower faces Australia speaking tour ban

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

Tens of thousands of people live in camps in rebel-held Idlib province where they fled from other parts of Syria recaptured by government forces but now face the threat of a new assault with nowhere else to go
Syrian Conflict Syria assault may spark humanitarian calamity, aid groups say
Observers are often all the more astonished by Saxon xenophobia give its comparatively low proportion of foreigners -- just 4.4 percent of the region's 4.1 million inhabitants, compared with 15 percent in some western states
Saxony Eastern state's long history with Germany's far right
The S-400 is the latest generation surface-to-air defence system developed by Russia
Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system
A Syrian rebel fighter in Kafr Zita on August 30, 2018, as rebels prepare for a regime assault on Idlib province
In Syria Idlib rebels blow up bridges to hamper expected assault