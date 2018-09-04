Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Walkout, media bust ensure fiery start to Pacific summit


In Nauru Walkout, media bust ensure fiery start to Pacific summit

The meeting chairman, Nauru President Baron Waqa, stopped him from talking, prompting Du and the rest of the Chinese delegation to walk out.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This year's Pacific Islands Forum continues to be one of the most ill-tempered since the organisation was created play

This year's Pacific Islands Forum continues to be one of the most ill-tempered since the organisation was created

(AFP)

The Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru began in dramatic fashion Tuesday, with Chinese diplomats storming out of a meeting and a New Zealand journalist detained for interviewing refugees held on the tiny island nation.

After a low-key opening ceremony late Monday, tensions erupted almost as soon as formal business commenced on Tuesday, when China's Du Qiwen attempted to address a meeting about climate change.

The meeting chairman, Nauru President Baron Waqa, stopped him from talking, prompting Du and the rest of the Chinese delegation to walk out.

The exchange highlighted sensitivities over Beijing's rising influence in the region, where Nauru backs Taiwan over arch-rival China in the battle for diplomatic recognition.

A few hours later, police took veteran TVNZ journalist Barbara Dreaver into custody as she was interviewing an asylum-seeker held on the island under Australia's hardline immigration policies.

The plight of the refugees, particularly children, has threatened to overshadow the summit, despite attempts by Nauru authorities to control visiting journalists.

Dreaver said she was held for three hours, her footage was confiscated and her PIF media accreditation was revoked.

She described herself as "fine and dandy" after her release but said she was now barred from attending PIF press conferences.

"I can do Forum stories but I'm not allowed to report on anything to do with the refugees," she told TVNZ.

Australia's Lowy Institute think-tank said earlier this year that Nauru's government "has recently lurched towards authoritarianism".

Opposition figures have been arrested and judges sacked for making decisions the government disagrees with.

Authorities have also muzzled the media, strictly controlling journalists' access to the tiny island.

Boycott averted

Few foreign reporters have made it into Nauru in recent years, with many hampered by a decision to charge Aus$8,000 (US$5,800) for media visa applications, non-refundable even if not granted.

Authorities in Nauru strictly control journalists' access to the tiny island play

Authorities in Nauru strictly control journalists' access to the tiny island

(AFP)

The fee was temporarily waived for the PIF but the government curbed the number of reporters allowed into the country to cover the region's biggest annual diplomatic meeting.

It also banned Australia's public broadcaster ABC after taking exception to its coverage.

Reporters who did make it in are subject to unprecedented restrictions at the usually media-friendly event, under threat of visa revocation.

"You are only authorised to report on, or take photos or videos of the PIF. Any other subjects must be approved by the RON (Republic of Nauru)," the media visa restrictions said.

After Dreaver's release, the Nauru government said the only restrictions it had placed on journalists were for safety reasons.

"No journalist on Nauru has been prevented from talking to any person, including refugees," it said.

"However, in order to protect the safety and security of all, journalists were required to follow procedures."

The controversies have left Nauru struggling to control the agenda at the 18-nation summit, where official business is focussed on climate change and regional security.

It was revealed Tuesday that the China issue almost derailed the entire event, when some member nations threatened to boycott it over Nauru's treatment of Beijing's delegation.

Nauru refused to stamp entry visas into Chinese diplomatic passports, instead saying it would only process their personal passports.

While seemingly a minor detail, it provoked a furious response from other PIF members, many of whom receive development aid and concessional loans from Beijing.

Samoa Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said Nauru's actions risked undermining "the integrity, credibility and foundation of our organisation".

"Your unilateral action as President of Nauru is a dangerous precedent that I believe may not be accepted by forum leaders," he wrote in a letter to Waqa obtained by AFP.

While a compromise was reached, this year's PIF continues to be one of the most ill-tempered since the organisation was established in 1971.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Jebi: Strongest typhoon in quarter century batters Japan Jebi Strongest typhoon in quarter century batters Japan
Lai Rong: China kindergarten principal sacked for pole dance show Lai Rong China kindergarten principal sacked for pole dance show
Lehman Brothers: 10 years on, crisis mode is new normal for central banks Lehman Brothers 10 years on, crisis mode is new normal for central banks
LGBT Rights: Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to have sex LGBT Rights Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to have sex
UAE: Country announces first astronauts to go to space UAE Country announces first astronauts to go to space
Mohammad Javad Zarif: Iran's Foreign Minister in Syria for talks ahead of Idlib offensive Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran's Foreign Minister in Syria for talks ahead of Idlib offensive

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 LGBT Rights Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to have sexbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
4 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
5 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
6 United States Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to...bullet
7 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence systembullet
8 In India Life upended for those left off citizenship listbullet
9 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
10 In China 'Silk Road' project runs into debt jambullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump Following US President, Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem
Guatemala No US pressure behind embassy move to Jerusalem - Foreign minister
UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalem
Papua New Guinea Police end long standoff with refugees at Australia detention camp
Papua New Guinea Stalemate as refugees dig in at closed Australia camp
In Papua New Guinea Dozens leave closed Australia refugee camp
Papua New Guinea Police move in on closed Australia refugee camp on Manus
Papua New Guinea Police destroy shelters at Australian refugee camp
Trump Following US president's lead, Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump Immigration fears fuel crisis in Western politics

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
A handout picture taken in the search and rescue zone in the Mediterranean sea on June 9, 2018 by SOS Mediterranee NGO shows migrants being rescued before boarding the French NGO's ship Aquarius. This year one in 18 people die while making the dangerous crossing.
Migrants Crisis Mediterranean crossings 'deadlier than ever': UN
French President Emmanuel Macron has actively court the support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel for his institutional reforms
Merkel German Chancellor to meet Macron in Marseille amid EU immigration row
In a diplomatic blow to Britain, the UN General Assembly in June last year adopted a resolution presented by Mauritius and backed by African countries asking the ICJ to offer a legal opinion on the island chain's fate
Chagos Islands British-ruled territory 'integral' to Mauritius, top UN court told