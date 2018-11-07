Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Warsaw mayor bans far-right march for Poland's centenary

Warsaw's mayor on Wednesday prohibited a march planned this weekend by far-right groups to mark Poland's independence day centenary, but organisers vowed to defy the ban.

  • Published:
Last year's far-right march drew international outrage and condemnation after some of its participants shouted xenophobic lines like "Pure Poland, white Poland" and "Refugees get out" play

Last year's far-right march drew international outrage and condemnation after some of its participants shouted xenophobic lines like "Pure Poland, white Poland" and "Refugees get out"

(AFP)

Warsaw's mayor on Wednesday prohibited a march planned this weekend by far-right groups to mark Poland's independence day centenary, but organisers vowed to defy the ban.

Last year's event drew international outrage and condemnation after some of its participants shouted xenophobic slogans like "Pure Poland, white Poland" and "Refugees get out".

The annual march is organised in part by the National Radical Camp (ONR), a group with roots that stretch back to a pre-World War II anti-semitic movement.

Outgoing Warsaw Mayor Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz told reporters in Warsaw on Wednesday she had not received assurances from the interior ministry regarding a police presence to guarantee the event's security this Sunday.

Gronkiewicz-Waltz, a member of the Civic Platform PO opposition party, said she had written to Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro twice regarding the ONR delegation.

"First of all security" is a concern, she said, adding that "Warsaw has suffered enough due to aggressive nationalism", referring to Nazi Germany's attacks that nearly wiped the Polish capital off the map during World War II.

"I believe, with all responsibility, that this should not be the way to mark one century of the independence of the Polish state, hence my decision to ban the march," Gronkiewicz-Waltz said.

The march organisers have 24-hours to launch an appeal against the ban in court but a spokesman vowed to defy the ban, labelling it "reprehensible, shameful and... arrogant."

"The Independence March will take place anyway, regardless of what Warsaw Mayor Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz claims," organiser Mateusz Marzoch told the Polish PAP news agency.

Tensions with EU

Before the ban, organisers said they had expect between 100,000-250,000 participants.

First launched on a small scale in 2009, the march drew around 60,000 participants last year. While many denied membership of or sympathy for extreme right groups, the event also drew representatives of far-right parties from Britain, Hungary, Italy and Slovakia.

President Andrzej Duda and government members of Poland's right-wing Law and Justice or PiS party pulled out of the march after government officials failed to convince the rally organisers to carry only Polish flags this year in a bid to prevent any racist overtones.

Duda and his allied PiS leaders later on Wednesday called a meeting on the ban.

Since winning office in 2015, the right-wing government has put Poland on a collision course with the European Union by introducing a string of controversial judicial reforms that Brussels has warned pose a threat to judicial independence, the rule of law and ultimately to democracy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Ex-SS concentration camp guard goes on trial in Germany
Football Frustrated Bayern held at home, lose ground to Dortmund
Football Mertens hat-trick fires 'deadly' Napoli back to second in Serie A
Poland unlikely to adopt UN migration pact: PM
Politics NATO and Russia are flexing their military might right next to each other — here are the 25 most powerful militaries in Europe
Czech PM questions UN migration pact
Lifestyle The 10 best places to travel on a budget in 2019
Politics Harvey Weinstein accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in 2002
World War I in numbers

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office on June 24, 2018
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe
X
Advertisement