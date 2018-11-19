Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


With murder rate rising, how do Venezuelans survive?

The South American nation registered 26,000 homicides last year, 89 per 100,000 inhabitants and a figure 15 times the global average, according to the Venezuelan Observatory of Violence, a non-governmental group.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yamileth Marcano shows a picture of her brother who was stabbed to death for his smartphone, becoming one of the thousands murdered in crisis-hit Venezuela play With murder rate rising, how do Venezuelans survive? (AFP)

As if coping with constant food and medicine shortages were not enough for crisis-weary Venezuelans, many live in constant fear in a country where three people die violently every hour.

The South American nation registered 26,000 homicides last year, 89 per 100,000 inhabitants and a figure 15 times the global average, according to the Venezuelan Observatory of Violence, a non-governmental group.

How do ordinary Venezuelans try to survive in one of the world's most dangerous countries?

"Venezuelans take precautions every day to try to protect themselves. But adapting to insecurity means they are losing their freedom," the group's director Roberto Briceno told AFP.

Your cellphone or your life

Teacher Yamileth Marcano's younger brother Willis was stabbed to death for his smartphone as he left work.

Almost everyone in crime-plagued Venezuela uses an older cellphone in public play

Almost everyone in crime-plagued Venezuela uses an older cellphone in public

(AFP)

"Was that what his life was worth, a mobile phone? Every time I hear of another home in mourning, the bad memories come back," she told AFP.

Marcano, 46, lives in a house with barred windows and doors in eastern Caracas. Her son emigrated to Italy. The tipping point came when two youths on a motorbike put a gun to his head and told him to hand over his cellphone as he drove through Caracas.

"I was screaming like crazy: 'give it to him!'" Marcano, who was in the car, said. "I was thinking of my brother."

"Young and old are being killed. Everyone's exposed to it. They rob you in the street, on the beach, in the market, at the hospital... it's terrible to live like this."

Like her, almost everyone in Venezuela uses an older cellphone in public, keeping their smartphone out of sight.

Calling a "friend"

The murder of former Miss Venezuela Monica Spear and her husband -- shot dead by two youths in a roadside robbery in 2014 after their car broke down -- is etched in the nation's collective memory.

The 2014 murder of former Miss Venezuela Monica Spear, pictured at the Miss Universe 2005 contest in Bangkok, is etched in her crime-ridden homeland's memory play

The 2014 murder of former Miss Venezuela Monica Spear, pictured at the Miss Universe 2005 contest in Bangkok, is etched in her crime-ridden homeland's memory

(POOL/AFP)

Since then, an application called "Pana" -- a slang word for friend -- was created to help ensure people could feel more secure on the road.

Recently, bikers with high-visibility vests, dark glasses and radios sped to the rescue of a young medical student in distress on the highway.

It took eight minutes for the rescue squad to reach Carmen Garcia after she had activated the "Pana" panic button on her mobile phone after her car broke down.

"We provide a service that's fast, reliable and simple -- not everyone can have security escorts or bullet-proof their car," said Pana's chief, Domingo Coronil.

Security upgrades

In a Caracas shopping center, Blindacars Express manager Julio Cesar Perez delivers two black vans with newly reinforced laminated glass for a client.

"Delinquents don't discriminate between social class. We have low, medium and high-end vehicles coming in to us" for security upgrades, said Perez.

The owner of the vehicles said he uses one for his wife and children, and the other for his business trips outside Caracas. Thugs often target vehicles with stones, sticks or bottles to force drivers to stop, intent on robbery or even kidnap.

"Horrible things happen. Insecurity is much worse than it used to be," said the businessman, who did not want to be identified for security reasons.

View through car safety glass at a garage of armoured cars in Caracas, Venezuela, where even low-end vehicles are getting safety reinforcements play

View through car safety glass at a garage of armoured cars in Caracas, Venezuela, where even low-end vehicles are getting safety reinforcements

(AFP)

"It used to be that only diplomats would bulletproof their cars, but in Venezuela ordinary citizens suffer the same problems now."

In the streets of Venezuela it's rare to see a car without tinted, reinforced glass.

Virtual curfew

Sundown brings challenges for the citizens of Caracas. Once filled with light and bustle, economic crisis and accompanying crime means the capital now switches off at night.

"As soon as I leave my house I feel in danger," said Adrialis Barrios, 23, who works in communications.

"If I go out at all, to the discotheque for example, I pay for someone I know to take me. I don't trust taxis."

Most people now gather in private homes, being safer and cheaper, and prefer to wait until the light of dawn before they venture home.

Airport vigils

Eglis Torres, a 60-year old builder, recently spent the night on a bench at Caracas airport, when he was heading to work in Costa Rica.

He arrived at the airport at 5:00 pm for a flight departing 7:00 am the next morning. His wife waited with him until his plane took off before heading back home, by bus.

Employees of Venezuelan app "Pana" (Buddy) drive their motorcycles in Caracas, ready to speed to the rescue of motorists who push the "Pana" panic button on their phones play

Employees of Venezuelan app "Pana" (Buddy) drive their motorcycles in Caracas, ready to speed to the rescue of motorists who push the "Pana" panic button on their phones

(AFP)

"My car is old and it would be taking a risk to break down on such a dangerous road. The best thing to do is to wait at the airport and be with someone because they steal your suitcases," Torres told AFP.

"It's a night without sleep but you don't miss the plane and you don't lose your life."

Most foreign airlines prohibit their crews from staying overnight in Venezuela.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

EU debates 'painful' details of Brexit divorce EU debates 'painful' details of Brexit divorce
Hong Kong democracy leaders plead not guilty in Umbrella Movement trial Hong Kong democracy leaders plead not guilty in Umbrella Movement trial
Victims mourned as toll hits 77 in California wildfire Victims mourned as toll hits 77 in California wildfire
Top Yemen rebel calls for halt to military operations Top Yemen rebel calls for halt to military operations
North Korea defector soldier is general's son North Korea defector soldier is general's son
US Army unfurls miles of fencing along border with Mexico US Army unfurls miles of fencing along border with Mexico

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Colombia's Duque calls for iaction against Venezuelan 'dictatorship'
Trump slaps 'tough' sanctions on Venezuela, targets gold sector
Venezuela's sumo novices gird loins against economic crisis
Venezuela arrests hundreds of currency 'speculators'
In Brazil's hard-right leader, Trump finds kindred spirit
At least 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled crisis since 2015
Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, six injured
Bolsonaro, Haddad hold different visions for Brazil
Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, 10 injured
Major oil producers to consider cuts after price slide

World

Huthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa and Hodeida in 2014, prompting Saudi Arabia and its allies to intervene on the government's side the following year
Top Huthi rebel calls for halt to attacks in Yemen
Wrestlers in Egypt are hopeful of one day achieving the fame enjoyed by professionals in the United States
Egyptian enthusiasts get American wrestling off the ground
Hector Beltran Leyva was a longtime Mexican drug cartel
Mexican ex-cartel boss Beltran Leyva dies in prison
The Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons in The Hague faces difficult talks over a new investigative team that will start work next year to apportion blame for attacks in Syria
Big powers set to clash at chemical weapons watchdog
X
Advertisement