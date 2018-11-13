Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


With sister in jail, is this Kenji Fujimori's moment in Peru?

Who will carry the mantle of one of Latin America's best known political dynasties -- her brother Kenji or someone from outside the family?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kenji Fujimori, son of ex-president Alberto Fujimori, speaks to reporters in Lima on October 3, 2018 play With sister in jail, is this Kenji Fujimori's moment in Peru? (AFP/File)

With Peru's opposition leader Keiko Fujimori in prison and no obvious successor in place, the movement created by her father Alberto Fujimori now faces a key decision on its leadership.

Who will carry the mantle of one of Latin America's best known political dynasties -- her brother Kenji or someone from outside the family?

It's a question that has taxed political circles here in the weeks since Keiko, 43, began serving a 36-month preventive jail sentence as investigators probe whether she received kickbacks from Brazil construction firm Odebrecht to fund her 2011 presidential campaign.

Her lawyer is appealing the sentence but even if she returns to the political fray, her battered reputation means her chances of winning a presidential election in 2021 look slim.

"With Keiko in charge, there is no political future for Fujimorism," said analyst Juan Carlos Tafur.

The Popular Force party Keiko founded to carry on her father's political movement has staggered under the weight of the anti-corruption probe, with several top officials also in the prosecutor's line of fire.

Attention has turned to her lawmaker brother Kenji, 38, whom she has marginalized in a bitter party dispute. She had Congress strip him of his parliamentary seat in June after another lawmaker accused him of vote-buying.

The siblings have long been locked in a war over their father's political legacy.

Frail and 80, the elder Fujimori's chronic heart condition has left him looking on from his hospital bed, unable to use his still-considerable influence to turn the tide back in Keiko's favor.

The disgraced former president has been in the clinic since early October when a judge ordered him back to back to prison after annulling a presidential pardon for crimes against humanity.

Fujimori, president from 1990-2000, retains much popularity in the country, having been credited with rescuing Peru from economic and political collapse in the 1980s and defeating a bloody insurgency by Maoist Shining Path guerrillas.

Two scenarios

Opposition leader Keiko Fujimori is serving a 36-month preventive jail sentence as investigators probe whether she received kickbacks from Brazil construction firm Odebrecht to fund her 2011 presidential campaign play

Opposition leader Keiko Fujimori is serving a 36-month preventive jail sentence as investigators probe whether she received kickbacks from Brazil construction firm Odebrecht to fund her 2011 presidential campaign

(Peruvian Judiciary/AFP/File)

Analysts say he is faced with two scenarios: reconciliation between the newly humbled Keiko and Kenji, or a definitive family break-up and with it, likely disintegration of Peru's biggest political party.

Kenji himself hopes to form a breakaway party to mount his own a bid for the presidency in 2021.

"Kenji could be the only option to keep the party on track, but I think it's unlikely that the two siblings will reconcile," said Tafur.

Political scientist Carlos Melendez told AFP that "the idea of Kenji taking over the party leadership is still a distant possibility," given the vote-buying scandal and his ensuing isolation by the party.

With Keiko in prison, analysts say the party is on life support. But they point out that it has been through worse, and arguably emerged stronger when Keiko took up the reins after her father was forced to resign in a corruption scandal in 2000.

"Fujimorism is today in one of its deepest crises, similar to the one in 2000, but not as bad," said commentator Augusto Alvarez.

"It's not dead, though it will never again reach the splendor of 2016" -- when legislative elections saw it wrest control of Congress -- said Alvarez, a columnist with daily La Republica.

The collapse of Fujimori's government in 2000 shattered the political momentum he generated with three presidential election victories over the previous decade.

His chosen candidate in a 2001 election, former economy minister Carlos Bolona, took less than two percent of the vote, and his party fared little better in 2006.

Fujimorism returned with a bang in 2006, when Keiko accepted her father's request to enter politics and she became the biggest vote-winner in Congress.

Keiko ran for the presidency in 2011 and took 48.5 percent of the vote. She polled 49.9 percent of the vote in 2016, losing to economist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski by just 40,000 votes.

An embittered Keiko led what many observers saw as a personal vendetta against Kuczynski in Congress. He was eventually forced to resign in March, amid the fallout from the Odebrecht scandal that has now also ensnared her.

Back to the future

The wear and tear caused by their legal troubles and the family feud has taken its toll at the polls. Fujimori's party didn't take a single governorship or mayor's office among the 25 up for grabs in regional and municipal elections held on October 7.

In a country divided between pro- and anti- "Fujimoristas," the challenge of the old man's political heirs is to hark back to the past, and link it to the future, according to Melendez.

"It must regenerate its political capital based on the memory of the founding leader, because it is he who can still show concrete results like economic recovery and ending social crisis," said Melendez.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

'We don't need their prize': Myanmar defiant as Amnesty pulls Suu Kyi award 'We don't need their prize': Myanmar defiant as Amnesty pulls Suu Kyi award
Timeline for massive China-backed trade deal slips Timeline for massive China-backed trade deal slips
US security chief Bolton vows to 'squeeze' Iran US security chief Bolton vows to 'squeeze' Iran
Still alive in Paradise after fire, but then what? Still alive in Paradise after fire, but then what?
Brazil meat magnate accused of bribery ordered released from jail Brazil meat magnate accused of bribery ordered released from jail
El Chapo's US drug trial set for opening statements El Chapo's US drug trial set for opening statements

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Peru judge postpones decision on jailing Keiko Fujimori
Peru court to decide on long Keiko Fujimori detention
In Peru Police arrest Keiko Fujimori in Odebrecht probe
Peru court orders Keiko Fujimori release
Alberto Fujimori Peru's ex-president, in hospital plea, says return to prison would be 'death sentence'
Prosecutor urges preventative detention for Peru's Keiko Fujimori
Peru opposition leader Fujimori appeals jail sentence
Peru's Keiko Fujimori fighting for her freedom, and her party
Peru court orders Fujimori detention in graft probe
Peru opposition leader Fujimori moved to women's prison

World

Cathay Pacific said passenger details including passport numbers, dates of birth and credit card details were accessed in the hack
Cathay says 'most intense' period of data breach lasted months
US Vice President Mike Pence and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to negotiate a bilateral trade pact
Pence says US wants 'model' trade deal with Japan
The Kaombo Norte has been anchored off the northern coast of Angola for three months and has recently begun to pump up crude oil from the depths below
Angola bets on largest-ever offshore oil investment
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 12, 2018 shows a photo taken on October 29, 2018 of Mohammed Hamroush, a 29-year-old member of the Syrian civil defence (also known as the "White Helmets") holding his smartphone as he poses for a picture in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Zardana in the rebel-held northern countryside of Idlib, a photo taken on November 5, 2018 of Josael Romero, a Salvadorian member of Pueblo Sin Fronteras, standing for a portrait with his cellphone and solar panel charger, before he catches a ride with one of the lasts groups of migrants -mostly Hondurans- taking part in a caravan to the US, at the highway on their way to Mexico City, in Puebla, Puebla state, Mexico, a photo taken on October 25, 2018 of Italian cattle breeder Pier Domenico Dotta posing with his smartphone to check the cattle stall register app in his farm in Villafalletto, near Turin, northwestern Italy, a photo taken on November 9, 2018 Cesar Olmos, a 47- year-old house painter, standing with his smartphone for a portrait, as he works in downtown Quito, a photo taken on November 8, 2018 of Nigerian refugee Aicha Younoussa posing with a smartphone in front of her tent in Bol, a photo taken on November 9, 2018 of Iraqi Shiite Muslim cleric, Sayed Mohammed al-Talqani, posing for a picture with his mobile phone at a mosque in the central Iraqi shrine city of Najaf, a photo taken on November 6, 2018 of Dina Rasolofo, married, three children, being photographed with her smartphone in Antananarivo, a photo taken on November 7, 2018 of live streamer Qiao Xi, 21 posing for a photo with her smartphone at her agency studio Redu Media in Beijing, a photo taken on November 5, 2018 of Guatemalan migrant, Maria Pineda, 18, heading in a caravan to the US, posing for a portrait holding her smartphone near a temporary shelter, set up at a sports complex in Mexico City.
Fighting wars and disease, smartphones on the frontlines
X
Advertisement