Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Woman refuses flood rescue unless her 25 dogs go too


India Flood Crisis Woman refuses rescue unless her 25 dogs go too

A woman refused to leave her flooded house in India's Kerala state without her 25 dogs, a rescuer said Saturday, as the death toll continued to rise.

  • Published:
A woman in the flooded Indian state of Kerala, pictured here, refused to leave her house without her 25 dogs, despite a death toll of more than 320. play

A woman in the flooded Indian state of Kerala, pictured here, refused to leave her house without her 25 dogs, despite a death toll of more than 320.

(AFP)

A woman refused to leave her flooded house in India's Kerala state without her 25 dogs, a rescuer said Saturday, as the death toll continued to rise.

The dogs were found cowering on beds in the flooded house with water rising when an animal welfare group arrived for a last-gasp rescue, said Sally Varma of Humane Society International.

The woman, who uses only one name Sunitha, was found by rescuers in Thrissur, one of the districts worst hit by floods in Kerala that have left at least 324 dead.

But she refused to leave her house unless her dogs, all strays or abandoned pets, were taken too, Varma told AFP.

"She sent back volunteers and rescue officials because they said they could not evacuate her dogs.

"She was just not willing to leave her dogs behind. She then managed to get in touch with us," Varma added.

"When the rescue team reached her house, it was completely flooded and the dogs were huddled on beds."

Sunitha, her husband and the dogs are now staying at a special shelter as the relief camps set up for the disaster refused animals.

Varma said she has started a fundraiser for Sunitha and her pets so a kennel could be built at her home after the floods recede.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In South Korea: Families gather on eve of rare reunion In South Korea Families gather on eve of rare reunion
Saudi Arabia: More than 2 million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage Saudi Arabia More than 2 million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage
Iran: Country announces new fighter jet Iran Country announces new fighter jet
Israel: Country closes people crossing with Gaza after border violence Israel Country closes people crossing with Gaza after border violence
Genoa Bridge Collapse: Death toll hits 43 as search for answers ramps up Genoa Bridge Collapse Death toll hits 43 as search for answers ramps up
Kofi Annan: Switzerland mourns 'visionary and friend' Kofi Annan Switzerland mourns 'visionary and friend'

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is deadbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Kofi Annan Ghana, India, Kenya Presidents, others mourn former UN...bullet
5 Kofi Annan UN flag at half-mast to mark the death of its former...bullet
6 In Venezuela Government relaunches currency, analysts warn of...bullet
7 In France Sightings, satellites help track mysterious ocean...bullet
8 Genoa Bridge Collapse Italy buries victims as outrage simmersbullet
9 In South Korea Families gather on eve of rare reunionbullet
10 In Mexico Marines seizes record 50 tons of methbullet

Related Articles

In India Fears mount for stranded villages in flood crisis
In India Woman gives birth after helicopter rescue from floods
In India Flood crisis mounts as 324 confirmed dead
In India Flood death toll in India's Kerala jumps to 164
In India Flood toll hits 86 in 'extremely grave' crisis
In India Troops called to Kerala as flood toll rises
In India Flood toll in tourist hotspot Kerala jumps to 67
In India Hero dog 'saves Indian family' in flood-hit Kerala
In India Flash floods kill 37 in tourist hotspot Kerala

Top Videos

1 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
2 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

The man accused of crashing his car into the security barriers surrounding Britain's Houses of Parliament on August 14, 2018 (pictured), will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court in London
In UK Parliament attack suspect charged with attempted murder
Seif al-Din Mohamed Mostafa is accused of hijacking an EgyptAir plane and forcing it to divert to Cyprus
In Egypt Man accused of hijacking plane extradited from Cyprus
A translator prepares to help Muslim pilgrims in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on August 17, 2018, ahead of the start of the hajj pilgrimage
In Mecca Lost in translation? Not for Muslim hajj pilgrims
Pencho Valkov was one of the Bulgarian soldiers who took part in the crushing of the Prague Spring in 1968
In Bulgaria Memories of Prague Spring: 'We weren't aggressors'