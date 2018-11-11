Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


World leaders mark 100 years since WWI Armistice in Paris

World leaders gathered in Paris will lead global commemorations on Sunday to mark 100 years since the end of World War I at a time of growing nationalism and diplomatic tensions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Macron called on his fellow leaders not to forget the lessons of the past play

Macron called on his fellow leaders not to forget the lessons of the past

(POOL/AFP)

World leaders gathered in Paris will lead global commemorations on Sunday to mark 100 years since the end of World War I at a time of growing nationalism and diplomatic tensions.

Around 70 leaders including US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will mark the centenary of the 1918 Armistice in the French capital at 11 am local time (1000 GMT).

Ceremonies in New Zealand, Australia, India, Hong Kong and Myanmar marked the start of the memorial events worldwide for a conflict that involved millions of troops from colonised countries in Asia and Africa.

The leaders of Commonwealth nations -- whose forces were deployed under British command 100 years ago -- also sounded a message of peace and hope for the world in the new century.

"This was a war in which India was not directly involved yet our soldiers fought world over, just for the cause of peace," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter on Sunday.

Around 70 leaders including US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin marked the centenary of the 1918 Armistice in Paris play

Around 70 leaders including US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin marked the centenary of the 1918 Armistice in Paris

(POOL/AFP)

"For our tomorrows, they gave their today," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told people gathered at the Remembrance Day national ceremony in Canberra.

The Paris commemorations, centred on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe, are set to feature warnings about the modern-day danger of nationalism.

"This day is not just about remembering, but should be about a call to action," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday after visiting the forest clearing in northeastern France where the Armistice was signed.

Merkel will give the opening address alongside UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at a conference called the Paris Peace Forum which will take place after a memorial service on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday morning.

Map and key events at the end World War I in 1918. play

Map and key events at the end World War I in 1918.

(AFP)

Conceived by French President Emmanuel Macron, the Forum is intended to highlight the importance of international institutions in helping resolve conflicts, avert wars and spread prosperity.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth will attend a separate event in London.

Tensions lurk

Despite the show of unity at the Arc de Triomphe, where school children will read out messages written by soldiers in eight languages, tensions are expected to lurk beneath the surface.

US President Donald Trump, whose hardline nationalism has badly shaken the Western alliance, arrived in Paris on Friday criticising host Macron for being "insulting."

Trump took umbrage at a recent interview in which Macron talked about the need for a European army and listed the US along with Russia and China as a threat to national security.

The "America First" leader, who faced criticism on Saturday for cancelling a trip to an American cemetery because of the rainy weather, will snub the Paris Peace Forum.

Putin was one of the last to take his place among the ceremony, on the front row next to Macron's wife Brigitte play

Putin was one of the last to take his place among the ceremony, on the front row next to Macron's wife Brigitte

(POOL/AFP)

Other attendees of the memorial service and Forum include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian premier Justin Trudeau and Israel's Benyamin Netanyahu, as well as Putin.

With far-right nationalist politicians coming to power from Brazil to Italy to Austria, 40-year-old centrist Macron is set to invoke the war to make the case for international cooperation.

"We want to make these commemorations a time to reflect on the present, not just the past, so that they have a meaning for us today," an aide to Macron said earlier this week.

He will deliver a short speech during Sunday's ceremony, which organisers have made deliberately international and cross-cultural.

The French-born Chinese-American cellist Yo-yo Ma will perform, as will West African singer Angelique Kidjo, and a European youth orchestra with a Russian conductor.

Trump, whose hardline nationalism has badly shaken the Western alliance, arrived in Paris on Friday criticising host Macron for being "insulting" play

Trump, whose hardline nationalism has badly shaken the Western alliance, arrived in Paris on Friday criticising host Macron for being "insulting"

(POOL/AFP)

Some 10,000 police have been drafted in to ensure maximum security in a city repeatedly targeted by jihadists since 2015.

Macron is also set to speak later at UN cultural body UNESCO and at the Peace Forum.

The Forum is part of the "fightback" against nationalism worldwide, chief organiser Justin Vaisse told AFP as he played down the significance of Trump's decision not to attend.

"The aim of the forum is to show that there are lots of forces in the international system -- states, NGOs, foundations, intellectuals, companies -- who believe we need a world of rules, an open world and a multilateral world," he said.

-- Other ceremonies --

About 70 current-day nations were involved in the conflict that had six empires and colonial powers at its heart: Austria-Hungary, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and the Ottoman Empire.

Around 10 million soldiers are generally estimated to have been killed during the fighting and more than double that number wounded overall.

A protester from the radical feminist group Femen managed to jump over a barricade and got within metres of Trump's motorcade play

A protester from the radical feminist group Femen managed to jump over a barricade and got within metres of Trump's motorcade

(AFP)

Between five and 10 million civilians are estimated to have been killed.

In Britain, church bells are set to ring out across the country at 11 am, at the same time as a national remembrance service at the Cenotaph in London.

burs-adp/wdb/bp

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Nigeria's new minimum wage: too much to ask? Nigeria's new minimum wage: too much to ask?
Netanyahu defends Qatari cash infusion to Gaza Netanyahu defends Qatari cash infusion to Gaza
Clashes reach residential streets in Yemen's Hodeida Clashes reach residential streets in Yemen's Hodeida
Colombia's Duque calls for iaction against Venezuelan 'dictatorship' Colombia's Duque calls for iaction against Venezuelan 'dictatorship'
Bobi Wine performs concert in Uganda as police watch on Bobi Wine performs concert in Uganda as police watch on
Fighting for France in WWI, Senegal's last rifleman Fighting for France in WWI, Senegal's last rifleman

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Football Depay sparks Lyon to win over bottom side Guingamp
Politics China detained the vanished president of Interpol one month ago — and his wife fears he's dead
Entertainment Jewelry from his dorm room to barneys
How to date a lot of billionaires
Libyan players set for Italy summit in fresh bid to solve crisis
Trump threatens to retaliate against reporters who don't show 'respect'
Wilson went to Paris to bind America's ties to the world. Trump is there to loosen them.

World

EU President Donald Tusk, a former liberal Polish prime minister, was the bloc's only senior representative in Warsaw amid speculation he may return to run for president in 2020
Poland risks controversy on independence centenary
Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera, seen here in 1973, was stripped of his nationality in 1979 after emigrating to France
Czech premier proposes restoring writer Kundera's nationality
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (R, pictured July 2018) led a "top-level delegation" to Riyadh after the US halted a controversial refuelling arrangement for coalition air craft engaged in Yemen
Saudi king hosts Abu Dhabi crown prince amid Yemen offensive
Members of the Australian armed forces played the Last Post as war veterans gathered at the ANZAC war memorial in Sydney
Sombre ceremonies from Wellington to New Delhi mark WWI armistice centenary
X
Advertisement