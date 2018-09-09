Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

World unprepared for next financial crisis: ex-IMF chief


Strauss-Kahn World unprepared for next financial crisis: ex-IMF chief

The world is less well equipped to manage a major financial crisis today than it was a decade ago, according to Dominique Strauss-Kahn, a former chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The former managing director of the IMF says rising populism is a result of the 2008 crisis play

The former managing director of the IMF says rising populism is a result of the 2008 crisis

(AFP)

The world is less well equipped to manage a major financial crisis today than it was a decade ago, according to Dominique Strauss-Kahn, a former chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In an interview with AFP, the now-disgraced Strauss-Kahn -- who ran the fund at the height of the 2008 financial meltdown -- also said rising populism across the world is a direct result of the crisis.

Strauss-Kahn resigned as head of the IMF in 2011 after being accused of attempted rape in New York, although the charges were later dropped. He settled a subsequent civil suit, reportedly with more than $1.5 million.

Q: When did you become aware that a big crisis was brewing?

A: When I joined the IMF on Nov 1, 2007, it became clear quite quickly that things were not going well. That is why in January 2008, in Davos, I made a statement that made a bit of noise, asking for a global stimulus package worth two percent of each country's GDP. In April 2008, during the IMF's spring meetings, we released the figure of $1,000 billion that banks needed for their recapitalisation.

Q: Did the Bush administration grasp the danger of Lehman Brothers going bankrupt?

A: No, and that is why Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson decided not to save Lehman, because he wanted to make an example of it in the name of moral hazard. Like everybody else, he considerably underestimated the consequences. Allowing Lehman to go under was a serious mistake. Especially because only a week later they were forced to save the insurer AIG, which was much bigger.

Q: Ten years on, are we better equipped to deal with a crisis of such a magnitude?

A: No. We have made some progress, particularly in the area of banks' capital adequacy ratios. But that is not nearly enough. Imagine Deutsche Bank suddenly finding itself in difficulty. The eight percent of capital it has at its disposal are not going to be enough to solve the problem. The truth is that we are less well prepared now. Regulations are insufficient.

Q: How so?

A: After 2012-2013 we stopped talking about the need to regulate the economy, for example concerning the size of banks, or concerning rating agencies. We backtracked, which is why I am pessimistic about our preparedness. We have a non-thinking attitude towards globalisation and that does not yield positive results.

 

Q: Do we still have international coordination?

Strauss-Kahn was once tipped to become French president, before he was arrested on a rape charge play

Strauss-Kahn was once tipped to become French president, before he was arrested on a rape charge

(AFP)

A: Coordination is mostly gone. Nobody plays that role anymore. Not the IMF and not the EU, and the United States president's policies are not helping. As a result, the mechanism that was created at the G20, which was very helpful because it involved emerging countries, has fallen apart. Ten years ago, governments accepted leaving that role to the IMF. I'm not sure it is able to play it today, but the future will tell.

Q: Do you believe that Donald Trump's election is a consequence of the crisis?

I believe so. I'm not saying that there was a single reason for Trump's election, but today's political situation is not unconnected to the crisis we lived through, both in the US with Trump and in Europe.

Q: Connected how?

A: One of the consequences of the crisis has been completely underestimated, in my opinion: the populism that is appearing everywhere is the direct outcome of the crisis and of the way that it was handled after 2011/2012, by favouring solutions that were going to increase inequalities. Quantitative easing (by which central banks inject liquidity into the banking system) was useful and welcome. But it is a policy that is basically designed to bail out the financial system, and therefore serves the richest people on the planet.

When there's a fire, firemen intervene and there is water everywhere. But then you need to mop up, which we didn't do. And because this water flowed into the pockets of some, and not of everyone, there was a surge in inequality.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Saad Hariri: PM suspects absent as Lebanon tribunal nears climax Saad Hariri PM suspects absent as Lebanon tribunal nears climax
United Nations: UN urges Egypt to reverse 'unfair trial' death sentences United Nations UN urges Egypt to reverse 'unfair trial' death sentences
Asthildur: 'Our mortgage doubled': The Iceland families bearing cost of crash Asthildur 'Our mortgage doubled': The Iceland families bearing cost of crash
In Brazil: Pro-and anti-whaling nations brace for battle In Brazil Pro-and anti-whaling nations brace for battle
In Iceland: 10 years ago, massive financial crisis erupted In Iceland 10 years ago, massive financial crisis erupted
In Brazil: 'Good people' back pro-gun stab victim presidential candidate In Brazil 'Good people' back pro-gun stab victim presidential candidate

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport in...bullet
2 In Egypt Court confirms death sentence on 75 in sit-inbullet
3 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
4 United Kingdom Embassy accuses Russia of 'disinformation' over...bullet
5 Trump US President expecting 'positive' letter from N.Korea's Kimbullet
6 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under...bullet
7 Alfonso Cuaron Cuaron's Mexican 'masterpiece' wins Venice...bullet
8 Matteo Salvini Italy's far-right eclipses government after...bullet
9 Matteo Salvini Italian minister faces probe into...bullet
10 China Country's trade surplus with US hit new record...bullet

Related Articles

Asia Argento #MeToo campaign takes a hit in Italian actress' underage sex case
Harvey Weinstein Producer's lawyer asks court to dismiss sex crimes case
Harvey Weinstein Movie mogul set to plead innocent in NY
Sexual Assault Harvey Weinstein hit with new accusations
Entertainment Movie mogul's arrest sets stage for prosecutor's defining hour
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by NY police
Harvey Weinstein Ex-Hollywood mogul to 'surrender' to NY authorities Friday: US media
Harvey Weinstein Producer's absence looms over scandal-hit Cannes
World Defense case in Percoco trial begins with a whimper, not a bang

Top Videos

1 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
Alibaba has denied reports that co-founder and chairman Jack Ma is to retire Monday
Alibaba Jack Ma to unveil succession plans, not imminent retirement: SCMP
Australia is currently experiencing a bitter drought that is hammering farmers
In Australia Drought extends despite 'widespread, significant rain'
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says the legislative elections are a 'referendum on the future of the welfare state'
In Sweden Far-right tipped to win big as Swedes vote
X
Advertisement