Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


World War I: Mons graves hold first and last to fall

The Saint Symphorien site is less well-known than larger memorials like those around Ypres in Belgium or Vimy and Verdun in the battlefields of France.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Around half of the 500 graves at the Saint Symphorien cemetery near Mons, Belgium, hold German troops, lying beside their former Commonwealth foes play World War I: Mons graves hold first and last to fall (AFP)

The graves at a cemetery outside the Belgian town of Mons hold the remains of both the first and last British soldiers to fall in World War I.

The Saint Symphorien site is less well-known than larger memorials like those around Ypres in Belgium or Vimy and Verdun in the battlefields of France.

But it has become a symbol of the sacrifice of the British who battled to defend Mons in 1914 and the Canadians who liberated it at the end of the war.

And, in this centenary year of the war's end, it has attracted world leaders alongside thousands of curious well-wishers from around the globe.

On Friday, British Prime Minister Theresa May will pay her respects, followed on the next day by Canada's Governor General Julie Payette.

By coincidence, Saint Symphorien is the final resting place of the first British soldier to die in the war, John Parr, and the last, George Ellison (whose grave is shown here) play

By coincidence, Saint Symphorien is the final resting place of the first British soldier to die in the war, John Parr, and the last, George Ellison (whose grave is shown here)

(AFP)

And the burial ground has another unusual feature: around half of the 500 graves hold German troops, lying beside their former Commonwealth foes.

"It has become an essential place for British and Canadian researchers studying the 1914-1918 war," Belgian historian Corentin Rousman told AFP.

First and last

By coincidence, Saint Symphorien is the final resting place of the first British soldier to die in the war, John Parr, and the last, George Ellison.

Milkman's son Parr, of North Finchley in London, lied about his age to join the Middlesex Regiment when he was just 15 in 1912.

The grave of Private John Parr, who lied about his age to join the army when he was just 15 and was the first British soldier to be killed in action on the Western Front, on August 21, 1914 play

The grave of Private John Parr, who lied about his age to join the army when he was just 15 and was the first British soldier to be killed in action on the Western Front, on August 21, 1914

(AFP)

On August 21, 1914, he was shot dead after he came upon German cavalry while on a cycle reconnaissance mission.

Ellison came from Leeds in northern England and survived several of the bloodiest World War I battles, only to be killed at Mons, aged 40, on the last day of the war.

Lying near the Englishmen under another of the white tombstones dotting the green Belgian cemetery is a soldier who has become something of a tragic celebrity in his native Canada.

George Price, 26, was shot dead by a German sniper in Ville-sur-Haine near Mons at 10:58 am -- also on November 11, 1918 -- just two minutes before the Armistice went into effect.

When Payette visits his graveside on Sunday, it will be to honour the man recognised as the last Commonwealth soldier to have fallen.

In the cemetery, as official ceremonies approach, local and international officials are making preparations alongside tourists and military history enthusiasts from Britain and Canada.

David Scheel, a 59-year-old government IT manager from Ottawa, told AFP how he and his friends have come to the France-Belgium border to mark the 100-year anniversary of the Armistice.

"We honour those that fought and died to preserve our way of life," he said, recalling family tales of his great uncle's death.

Local officials estimate that 25,000 people per year still visit Saint Symphorien -- many attracted not just by Commonwealth history but by the site's joint Anglo-German significance play

Local officials estimate that 25,000 people per year still visit Saint Symphorien -- many attracted not just by Commonwealth history but by the site's joint Anglo-German significance

(AFP)

Local officials estimate that 25,000 people per year still visit Saint Symphorien -- many attracted not just by Commonwealth history but by the site's joint Anglo-German significance.

The historian, Rousman, said that German troops began burying their dead here in 1916, while the war was still raging.

'United in death'

A Belgian landowner agreed to give up the land to allow the burials, but only on condition that British troops killed in the same unlucky fields be allowed to lie in the same ground.

"The symbolic message was: 'Enemies in life, united in death'," said Rousman, who is helping coordinate the centenary memorials.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

C. Africa facing worst food insecurity since 2014, UN warns
Warsaw mayor bans far-right march for Poland's centenary
Balkans deal on war missing an 'investment in peace'
November 9: a fateful day in German history
Trump says 'probably' no Putin meeting in Paris this week
Turkey threatens Syria's Kurds: A headache for the US?
Brazil's Bolsonaro hesitates over proposed Jerusalem embassy move
Macron urges European army to defend against Russia, US
Macron stokes anger by calling Petain 'great' WWI soldier
US abruptly postpones top-level North Korea talks

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed to boost Australia's engagement in the Pacific
Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
X
Advertisement