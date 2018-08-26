Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

WWII bomb defused in Germany after 18,500 evacuated


In Germany WWII bomb defused after 18,500 evacuated

A German bomb disposal team on Sunday successfully defused an unexploded World War II bomb that had forced the evacuation of 18,500 people in the city of Ludwigshafen.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) aerial bomb, thought to have been dropped by American forces, was discovered during construction work earlier in the week play

The 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) aerial bomb, thought to have been dropped by American forces, was discovered during construction work earlier in the week

(dpa/AFP)

A German bomb disposal team on Sunday successfully defused an unexploded World War II bomb that had forced the evacuation of 18,500 people in the city of Ludwigshafen.

The 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) aerial bomb, thought to have been dropped by American forces, was discovered during construction work earlier in the week.

"Good news: the bomb has been defused! Citizens may return to their homes," the city of Ludwigshafen said on its official Twitter feed.

It also posted a picture of the freshly unearthed, corroded bomb, strapped to a pallet before being removed from the area.

Authorities in the western city had ordered all those living within a 1,000-metre (0.6-mile) radius of the bomb site to leave their homes from 08:00 am (0600 GMT) as a precaution ahead of the defusing operation.

It took the bomb squad just over an hour to complete the delicate task, and the all-clear was given shortly after 2:00 pm.

More than 70 years after the end of World War II, Germany remains littered with unexploded ordnance, a legacy of the intense Allied bombing campaign against Nazi Germany.

In the biggest post-war evacuation to date, some 60,000 Frankfurt residents were evacuated last year so that an unexploded 1.8-tonne British bomb dubbed the "blockbuster" could be defused.

In April, thousands had to clear an area around Berlin's central railway station after another British bomb was discovered on a building site.

Unexploded munitions have also complicated the work of firefighters this summer, with forest fires sparked by a spell of hot, dry weather setting off long-buried ordnance, causing small explosions on several occasions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In France: Emmanuel Macron to renew plea for closer Europe In France Emmanuel Macron to renew plea for closer Europe
Pope Francis: Pontiff 'begs for God's forgiveness' for sexual abuse scandal Pope Francis Pontiff 'begs for God's forgiveness' for sexual abuse scandal
France: 'No grass': Europe's livestock sector stricken by drought France 'No grass': Europe's livestock sector stricken by drought
In South Africa: Farmers 'furious' over Trump land reform tweet In South Africa Farmers 'furious' over Trump land reform tweet
Iran: 1 dead, 255 injured in earthquake Iran 1 dead, 255 injured in earthquake
Julie Bishop: Australia foreign minister quits in PM ousting fallout Julie Bishop Australia foreign minister quits in PM ousting fallout

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with lyrics...bullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
5 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
6 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
7 In Ghana Kofi Annan to receive state burial on Sept 13bullet
8 Angela Merkel German Chancellor calls for peaceful...bullet
9 John McCain American war hero and political maverick,...bullet
10 Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGSbullet

Related Articles

Masoud Karbasian Rouhani's woes mount as Iran economy minister impeached
Leon Balogun Brighton defender disappointed at loss to Liverpool
France 'No grass': Europe's livestock sector stricken by drought
In France Emmanuel Macron to renew plea for closer Europe
Football Juve win on Ronaldo's home debut, Ancelotti's Napoli edge Milan
Football Wolfsburg captain wears rainbow armband in fight against homophobia
Football Schalke crash at Wolfsburg amid VAR chaos
Football Dortmund reject 'Bayern hunters' tag for Leipzig opener
Football 'It's a mystery': VAR sparks controversy in new Bundesliga season

Top Videos

1 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on Amazonbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

President Ghani has rejected the resignations of his top security officials
Ashraf Ghani Afghan leader rejects resignation letters from spy chief, ministers
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) sits next to Economy Minister Masoud Karbasian on January 8, 2018 in Tehran
Masoud Karbasian Iran economy minister impeached
Pop superstar Lady Gaga appears in the out-of-competition 'A Star is Born'
Annual Film Festival Glamorous Venice courts controversy
Abe is expected to be re-elected head of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)
In Japan Shinzo Abe seeks fresh term as party head, record tenure as PM