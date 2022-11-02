Yevgeny Prigozhin called on the Russian Minister of Agriculture to organize free grain supplies to countries in need in Africa

The Russian businessman and the head of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin wrote a letter to the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev with the appeal for the free supply of cereals to the friendly countries of Africa.

These include the Central African Republic and Mali, and also the State of Eritrea, the Republic of Guinea (Conakry) and Burkina Faso.

Yevgeny Prigozhin noted that Russia has always been a reliable partner: "Today you made an extremely timely statement that Russia has always been and remains a reliable partner, is ready to provide the world with the necessary amount of food and, over the next four months, to provide the poorest countries with up to 500,000 tons of load-free cereals".

Among other things, the Russian businessman supported the minister's initiative to help poor countries and noted that Russia's main partners among African countries are the CAR and Mali: "I believe that this is a very important event for African countries that are currently going through a grain crisis. As someone who has been involved in activities in Africa for a long time, I fully support your initiative.

Our main partners on the African continent are the Central African Republic and Mali, where we are successfully fighting terrorism and defending their freedom and independence. In addition, we cooperate closely with the State of Eritrea, the Republic of Guinea (Conakry), Burkina Faso. These countries actively support our country on the international stage. The collective West is exerting unprecedented economic and political pressure on these friendly governments of the Russian Federation".

Finally, the Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin called on the Minister to support African countries and organize the free delivery of cereals to the most needy countries: "I ask you to consider the possibility, within the framework of the initiative that you announced for the free supply of cereals to the poorest countries in Africa, to support, first of all, the aforementioned states".

Thus, Russia, as a major producer and exporter of food, is ready to support African countries in need on a gratuitous basis. Such a partnership is very valuable for African continent accustomed to exploitation by the West.

By Frank Bengue