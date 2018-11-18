Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Zimbabwe: daily life a year after Mugabe's fall

Some Zimbabweans dared to hope that the fall of long-time authoritarian leader Robert Mugabe a year ago would finally bring change after years of economic decline, corruption, and repression.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Robert Mugabe yielded to growing pressure and stepped down in November 2017. But life for ordinary Zimbabweans has not really improved play

Robert Mugabe yielded to growing pressure and stepped down in November 2017. But life for ordinary Zimbabweans has not really improved

(AFP/File)

Some Zimbabweans dared to hope that the fall of long-time authoritarian leader Robert Mugabe a year ago would finally bring change after years of economic decline, corruption, and repression.

But the last 12 months have been tough, with few signs of Zimbabwe emerging into a new era.

Hyperinflation economics

Consumer prices last month rocketed at their fastest pace since hyperinflation a decade ago, with annual inflation hitting 20.9 percent, and many Zimbabweans saying the real rate is far higher.

Cash remains scarce, with depositors forced to line up outside banks to get limited withdrawals of "bond notes" -- supposedly equal to US dollars but worth far less in reality.

Daily life struggles

Shortages of everyday essentials such as bread, chicken, cooking oil, and petrol have worsened since Mugabe's fall, as the country runs out of foreign currency to buy imported goods.

Long queues outside petrol stations and empty shops have become regular sights, while medicine supplies have also become scarcer and far more expensive.

Same old politics?

Mugabe's ZANU-PF party easily won the July election, holding firm control of the parliament.

The party's leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, who succeeded Mugabe, won the presidential race with just over 50 percent -- narrowly avoiding a second-round run-off against Nelson Chamisa of the main opposition MDC, which said the result was fraudulent.

- A habit of repression-

Mnangagwa promised a free and open Zimbabwe after the Mugabe years, but political opponents, protesters and activists still face a repressive regime.

On August 1, security forces opened fire and six people were killed in Harare during demonstrations as election results were delayed. MDC party members have been routinely harassed and government critics targeted, though the government denies involvement.

International funds still blocked

Zimbabwe must clear its arrears before it can raise more loans needed to re-build the country. With a total debt of $16.9 billion, it says it will clear almost $2 billion of arrears with the African Development Bank and the World Bank by October 2019.

But continuing targeted US sanctions, which remain in place due to lack of reform, could block fresh loans.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Prague protesters call for embattled PM to resign Prague protesters call for embattled PM to resign
Canada will not extend Mali peacekeeping mission: minister Canada will not extend Mali peacekeeping mission: minister
Zimbabwe: the year since Mugabe's ousting Zimbabwe: the year since Mugabe's ousting
Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll
US to make final conclusions on Saudi killing in days: Trump US to make final conclusions on Saudi killing in days: Trump
Divided APEC leaders battle for unity after US, China spat Divided APEC leaders battle for unity after US, China spat

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Zimbabwe: the year since Mugabe's ousting
A year after Mugabe's fall, Zimbabwe yearns for upswing
Lives at risk as drug prices soar in crisis-hit Zimbabwe
APO “Building a new Zimbabwe”, a flagship report launched by the African Development Bank to spark the country’s economic development
Auxilia Mnangagwa Zimbabwe First Lady, Auxilia Mnangagwa wants to be like Kenya's Margaret Kenyatta when she grows up
APO EY honours Southern African entrpreneurs who redefine convention and inspire change
Football Mauritania close to first Cup of Nations appearance
Lifestyle 5 great reasons to add Africa to your travel bucket list
Football Zimbabwe strike but Bangladesh ahead in second Test

World

Egypt is looking to establish itself as a key energy exporter by using its vast undersea gas reserves
Undersea gas fires Egypt's regional energy dreams
Gabon's President Ali Bongo (L) has been hospitalised in Ryad since October 24
AU warns Gabon as Bongo remains incapacitated
Conflict in Central Africa has displaced more than a quarter of the population
3 soldiers killed in C. Africa army shootout
Young pugilists spar in war-torn Somalia's first boxing competition in more than three decades
Somalia holds first boxing competition since civil war
X
Advertisement