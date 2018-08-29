Nkrumah did not declare Ghana’s independence – Mike Ocquaye

news

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, has boldly proclaimed that the declaration of Ghana’s Independence was not made by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, as widely held.

According to him, the actual declaration of Ghana’s independence was done a day later on March 6, 1957 in Parliament with the support of Dr. K.A. Busia.

READ ALSO: 2020 Polls: Mahama's only reason for coming back is greed - NDC stalwart

He explained that when Dr. Nkrumah declared that “At long last, the battle has ended, Ghana is free forever”, it was only a teaser at a Convention People’s Party’s (CPP) rally, which preceded the actual Independence Day declaration.

Addressing a gathering at the 40th anniversary lecture of Prof. Kofi Abrefa Busia held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday, the Speaker said Dr. Busia was the main supporter of the motion moved for independence.

“That was a CPP rally and Nkrumah was entitled to let his supporters know that the struggle was in fact ended. Independence was declared hours later in Parliament,” Prof. Ocquaye said.

“In this connection, let me say categorically that Nkrumah did not declare independence at the Old Polo Grounds. The motion for independence was supported by Busia and was carried and the Duchess of Kent declared Ghana independent at the National Assembly by the authority of Queen Elizabeth II.”

He added that it is totally erroneous for Ghanaian students to be taught in schools that Dr. Nkrumah declared the country’s independence at the Old Polo Ground on March 5, 1957.\

READ ALSO: NDC Presidential Race: Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC MP slams former ambassador

“No Ghanaian child should be taught that Nkrumah declared independence at the Old Polo Ground,” the Speaker cautioned.

Prof. Ocquare further showered praise on Dr. Busia, who he described as a “Parliamentary prophet”.

He said “never in Busia’s life was he not supportive of Ghana’s independence”, adding that the former Prime Minister always spoke against “anti-democratic methods adopted by Nkrumah and the CPP”.

“I want to use this occasion to remind Ghanaians that when Nkrumah moved the motion of destiny in the National Assembly for independence, it was Busia who seconded it and it was unanimously carried.

“His role in Parliament was a prophet. He was opposed to the anti-democratic methods adopted by Nkrumah and the CPP, and spoke up against them,” Prof. Ocquaye added.