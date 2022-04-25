Opportunity international donates GHc 20,980 to Ghanaian para-athlete

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd presented a cheque of Twenty thousand, nine hundred and eighty Ghana cedis (20,980) in support of air ticket, accommodation and upkeep at their head office in Accra last Tuesday.

"We believe in supporting all individuals regardless of their class, status or circumstance to achieve their dreams in the society. We have faith in Mr. Nkegbe and we know he will make Ghana proud again in this year’s competition,” shares Mr. Samuel Afful, Deputy CEO of Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd.

The Desert Challenge Games is a yearly athletic competition held in Arizona and open to international male and female athletes with a physical or visual impairment. This year’s event will take place from the 18th- 22nd May. Qualifiers from the Desert Challenge game will be able to compete Commonwealth games in Birmingham, United Kingdom

“Funding for para-sports has always been a major challenge, one that has become virtually non-existent due to the current economic challenges. I am immensely grateful to institutions such as Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd. which keeps providing me with support to pursue my journey as a Paralympian for Ghana,” says Botsyo Nkebge.

“Opportunity International Savings and Loans is the only financial institution that has a dedicated loan product dubbed ‘Empowerment loan’ specifically tailored for people with disability. The choice to support Mr.Nkegbe emphasizes our focus on the vulnerable in the community,” adds Mr Samuel Afful.