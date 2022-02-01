2022 edition of Family Fun Run launched; set for March 7

Being the 12th in its series, the Family Fun Run as the name suggests aims at improving and increasing family bonds, promoting the culture of exercising amongst families and celebrating Ghana’s Independence Day.

The 6 km and 10 km HappyFM/Lakeside Marina Family Fun Run was launched at the Silver Star Tower on February 1, 2022 with management of both brands in attendance.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance (GMA), Ernest Boateng in his opening remarks shared that this family-led partnership between the institutions, HappyFM and Lakeside Marina Park has been filled with commitment, constancy and philanthropic work.

He disclosed that after extensive consultation with stakeholders, the run which takes place on 6th March every year will however be held on Monday, March 7 2022, which is also a public holiday. The sum of Gh₵10 from each registration will also be donated to the Mercy Social Centre.

Director for Lakeside Estates, Salah Kwaku Kalmoni sharing modalities of the run was quick to state the Family Fun Run will be held under strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols with one of the most important requirements being “all participants being fully vaccinated.”

Programmes Manager for Happy98.9FM, Elwoode Mantey espoused the brand which pursues developmental project was proud to be partnering with Lakeside Marina for the Family Fun Run, and pledged their continuous commitment to promoting family unity and doing good.

He revealed the best school team to emerge winners in their category during the run will enjoy Gh₵5,000 airtime from Happy98.9FM and its affiliate for promotional purposes “and this is a sign of how much we are committed towards the run.”

Manager of Lakeside Estates, Isaac Ntiamoah indicated the run will start at 6am in Accra at the Lakeside Marina Park, whilst starting and ending at the premises of Japan Motors in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale on Monday, 7th March, 2022.

The 6km and 10 km long walk/run will occur at the same time in four regions (Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi & Tamale) across the country and will see participants adhering to the strictest COVID-19 safety protocols.

The registration fee for the run remains same. Individual runners can pick up forms for GH₵50.00; GH₵150.00 for a family and a school team at GH₵250.00.

Participants can pick up their registration forms at the premises of Happy FM at Asylum Down, the Lakeside Marina Park, Silver Star Tower, YFM – Accra Mall and Global Media Alliance (GMA), Dzorwulu.

COVID-19 Protocols

With the run being an outdoor event, runners will remain spaced out, at least 6 feet apart to prevent body contact and neglect of social distancing policies. In addition to this, runners are not allowed to stand or sit in groups as areas will be demarcated with the right spacing for everyone.

Nose masks will be distributed to all participants at the run; this way, runners can keep themselves safe when they get to crowded places and on the run’s route. All participants will have their masks on at the start line and will only take it off when the run starts.

There will be a number of water stations along the route to not only provide water for the thirsty and veronica buckets for handwashing.