The 40 contenders who were recruited during the zonal competitions last November, will battle it out to win mouth-watering prizes including cash, souvenirs, smart watches and Malta Guinness products. The winner will go home with a cash prize of GHS 5,000 while the 1st and 2nd runners up will win GHS 3,000 and GHS 2,000 respectively. All the other participants will also win consolation prices.

READ ALSO: I pick my team based on penis size – German coach

In addition, each of the 40 contenders stands the chance to earn a spot on the six-person team that will represent Ghana at the Pan African Championship in South Africa in February this year.

Ghana’s six representatives will compete against other competitors from Nigeria, Cameroun, Kenya, Ethiopia and Cote D’Ivoire for the ultimate $20,000 prize money.

Last year, two Ghanaians picked up the 1st and 2nd runner-up positions in the Pan-African championship which was won by Ethiopia’s Keariam Abera.

The Brand Manager of Malta Guinness, Roland Ofori said he is happy about the sheer passion and belief the competition has stirred among Ghanaians across all 10 regions.

READ ALSO: Isaac Dogboe shares photo of his girlfriend on Instagram

“We put together the Maltavator Challenge to make our brand purpose which is to fuel the can-do spirit of Ghanaians, tangible and meaningful to our consumers. I am thrilled to see that we have achieved this through the discovery of some very resilient, agile and tenacious young people. I have no doubt the Ghana final will be super exciting and I’m greatly hopeful we will win the ultimate in South Africa come February.”

The Maltavator Challenge is a proprietary program created by Malta Guinness, a Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited brand.