The 25-year-old long-distance runner’s death was confirmed in a statement released by Athletics Kenya on Wednesday.
Agnes Tirop: Long-distance world record holder stabbed to death in her home
Kenyan Olympic star Agnes Tirop has died after being stabbed and left to bleed out in her home at Iten, Kenya.
According to a report by CNN, her lifeless body was found in her room with multiple stab wounds in the abdomen.
Tirop is the current world record holder in long-distance events and represented her country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.
Despite her relatively young age, Tirop had made quite the name for herself in the world of athletics due to her accomplishments.
She won bronze medals in the 10,000m at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships and came in fourth place in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Games.
Kenya’s national athletic body said they were "still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise."
The organisation said it had "lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances."
Meanwhile, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta also expressed shock over the demise of the athlete and paid tribute to her.
"It is unsettling, utterly unfortunate and very sad that we've lost a young and promising athlete who, at a young age of 25 years, she had brought our country so much glory through her exploits on the global athletics stage including in this year's 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she was part of the Kenyan team in Japan,” he added.
