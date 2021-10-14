Agnes Tirop: Long-distance world record holder stabbed to death in her home

According to a report by CNN, her lifeless body was found in her room with multiple stab wounds in the abdomen.

Tirop is the current world record holder in long-distance events and represented her country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Despite her relatively young age, Tirop had made quite the name for herself in the world of athletics due to her accomplishments.

She won bronze medals in the 10,000m at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships and came in fourth place in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Games.

Kenya’s national athletic body said they were "still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise."

The organisation said it had "lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances."

Meanwhile, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta also expressed shock over the demise of the athlete and paid tribute to her.