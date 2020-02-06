This follows a visit to the Jubilee House by the Ghana Rugby Women’s Sevens National Team and the Ghana Eagles.

Accompanied by executives of the Union, the teams paid a courtesy call on the President on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: “My brother Ighalo will succeed at Man United” – Sonnie Badu lauds Nigerian star

President Akufo-Addo and Rugby Union President Herbert Mensah

The rugby teams presented the trophies they won at the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Challenge to the President.

President Akufo-Addo lauded the performance of the rugby national teams, describing them as special.

“…in my period as President, you’ve been the most successful team sports in Ghana. It makes you very special people to me,” Nana Addo said.

Executive from Ghana Rugby visited President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House

He further directed the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to consider making Ruby part of the GES curriculum in Basic schools.

Meanwhile, President of the Ghana National Rugby, Herbert Mensah, said the rugby team has been the most successful sporting team in Ghana over the last four years.

He thanked the President for his donation and promised to use the money in manner which would help the development of the sport in the country.