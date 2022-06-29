In a post on Twitter, the Olympian said the people who were around when the incident happened thought he was dead.
‘People thought I was dead’ – Akwasi Frimpong reveals fainting in the gym
Ghanaian skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong has revealed that he fainted and “hit my head badly" while training in a gym last week.
He was, however, quick to allay the fears of his fans, saying his brain and head tests all came out good and that he’s feeling all right.
“Fainted last week at the gym. Hit my head badly. People thought I was dead when it happened - woke up with about 20 people around me,” he tweeted.
“My brain and head test were all good. Today the sun is shining. It’s a brand new day, and I’m alive. Happy Wednesday.”
Frimpong represented Ghana at the 2018 Winter Olympics, becoming the West African country’s first skeleton Olympian.
The Netherlands-born athlete also remains only the second Ghanaian ever to compete at the Winter Olympics.
The 36-year-old was, however, denied the chance to qualify for a second Olympic outing at Beijing 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19.
In an interview with the Olympic website some weeks ago, Frimpong said he aims to qualify for the next winter Olympics and realise his dream of winning a medal at the Mundial.
"I've decided, a couple of months after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, where I had a hard time, I've been talking to my family and to my coaches and to my support system and I have decided to go for another Olympic cycle: to go for another run for Milano Cortina 2026,” he added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh