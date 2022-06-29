‘People thought I was dead’ – Akwasi Frimpong reveals fainting in the gym

He was, however, quick to allay the fears of his fans, saying his brain and head tests all came out good and that he’s feeling all right.

“Fainted last week at the gym. Hit my head badly. People thought I was dead when it happened - woke up with about 20 people around me,” he tweeted.

“My brain and head test were all good. Today the sun is shining. It’s a brand new day, and I’m alive. Happy Wednesday.”

Frimpong represented Ghana at the 2018 Winter Olympics, becoming the West African country’s first skeleton Olympian.

The Netherlands-born athlete also remains only the second Ghanaian ever to compete at the Winter Olympics.

The 36-year-old was, however, denied the chance to qualify for a second Olympic outing at Beijing 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19.

In an interview with the Olympic website some weeks ago, Frimpong said he aims to qualify for the next winter Olympics and realise his dream of winning a medal at the Mundial.