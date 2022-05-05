Photos: Asantehene plays golf with Chairman of the Memphis in May International Festival

Pulse Ghana

This year’s festival is dedicated to honouring Ghana, with the country’s culture and heritage set to be celebrated from May 3 to 9.

The Asantehene touched down in Memphis, Tennessee with a private jet on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

He arrived at the Wilson Air Centre in the evening and was welcomed by the Mayor of Memphis, Jim Strickland.

On Wednesday, the Asantehene graced the Southwind Golf Course in the company of Charles Ewing, the Chairman of the Memphis in May International Festival, to play the sport.

Osei Tutu II is known to be a man who loves golf and he took the opportunity to flex his skills on the golf course.

Meanwhile, a special event, known as the Black Star Black Tie Gala, will be held in Memphis on May 6 to celebrate Otumfuo’s 72nd birthday.

