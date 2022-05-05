Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is currently in the United States (US) for the Memphis in May International Festival.
Photos: Asantehene plays golf with Chairman of the Memphis in May International Festival
The king and overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom hit the golf course to play golf with the Chairman of the Memphis in May International Festival, Charles Ewing.
This year’s festival is dedicated to honouring Ghana, with the country’s culture and heritage set to be celebrated from May 3 to 9.
The Asantehene touched down in Memphis, Tennessee with a private jet on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
He arrived at the Wilson Air Centre in the evening and was welcomed by the Mayor of Memphis, Jim Strickland.
On Wednesday, the Asantehene graced the Southwind Golf Course in the company of Charles Ewing, the Chairman of the Memphis in May International Festival, to play the sport.
Osei Tutu II is known to be a man who loves golf and he took the opportunity to flex his skills on the golf course.
Meanwhile, a special event, known as the Black Star Black Tie Gala, will be held in Memphis on May 6 to celebrate Otumfuo’s 72nd birthday.
Three of Ghana’s biggest artistes, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame will join forces to perform at the birthday celebration of the Asantehene.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh