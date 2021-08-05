RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Other sports

‘Beating you is not new’ – Ghanaians troll USA after edging them in 4x100m relay

A section of Ghanaians on Twitter are trolling the USA after Team Ghana beat them in the men’s 4x100m relay at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ghana qualified for the final of the 4x100m relays after impressively finishing fifth in their heat on Thursday morning.

The West African nation was represented by sprinters Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah and Joseph Paul Amoah.

The quartet set a new national record in the process after finishing the race with an impressive time of 38.08 seconds.

The previous national record stood at 38.12 seconds, and was set by the quartet of Abu Duah, Eric Nkansah, Aziz Zakari and Emmanuel Tuffour during the 1997 World Championships in Greece.

Team Ghana’s feat is made even more remarkable by the fact that they finished above one of the favourites in Team USA.

Both countries have built up quite a rivalry in sports, with Ghana having beaten the USA twice at the FIFA World Cup.

To this end, some Ghanaians were quick to remind the Americans of their past defeats after the results of the 4x100m relay race.

Here are some of the best tweets:

