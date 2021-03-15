He beat his close competitor Richard Akpokavie in a keenly contested election in Accra today.

Mr. Akpokavie, who was the General Secretary of the GOC filed his nomination to contest the president earlier this year.

The decision came as a shock to the Ghanaian sporting fraternity and Mr. Nunoo Mensah.

Nunoo-Mensah who could not fathom why the GOC General Secretary was aspiring to become president of the committee, questioned whose record Mr. Akpokavi was seeking to contest with.

“Richard worked with the former President of the GOC, Francis Dodoo and he has worked with me for five years. He never told me about his intentions to contest before and I’m not too sure whose record he is contesting on all I know is he wants to contest,” the GOC President said.

GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah

According to him, his contender in the elections was given liberty and the opportunity to operate without any form of interference.

“In my administration, he is a Secretary-General, I gave him the free hand to run the GOC, the administrative side over there, I gave him lots of opportunities.

If at this point he wants to contest for the GOC, I’m not too sure on my record or Francis Dodoo’s record?” he stated.