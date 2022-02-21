RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Other sports

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has gone global again after his ‘Second Sermon’ remix was played at the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game
Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

The song, which features Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, has been a big hit since its release in December 2021.

Recommended articles

Last week, the official video for the ‘Second Sermon’ remix was also premiered on YouTube and has already clocked over 720,000 views in just three days.

During the NBA All-Star game at the weekend, Black Sherif’s popular song was played during the break.

The All-Star Game is a basketball exhibition game hosted every February by the National Basketball Association and showcases 24 of the league's star players.

This comes after Black Sherif first went global in October 2021 after his song was used by French side Clermont Foot as their victory tune.

The Ligue 1 club defeated Lille 1-0 and the players decided to celebrate the victory with Black Sherif’s ‘second sermon’.

In a video that went viral, the players were seen singing word-for-word as the song was playing in their dressing room.

Black Sherif, whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has risen quickly in the Ghana music industry, having surfaced on the scene just over a year ago.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Medikal goes global as ‘Accra’ is played during Boston Celtics’ NBA game

Medikal goes global as ‘Accra’ is played during Boston Celtics’ NBA game

5 Ghanaian artistes who would absolutely boss a performance at the Super Bowl

5 Ghanaian artistes who would absolutely boss a performance at the Super Bowl

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game