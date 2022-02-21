Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

Last week, the official video for the ‘Second Sermon’ remix was also premiered on YouTube and has already clocked over 720,000 views in just three days.

During the NBA All-Star game at the weekend, Black Sherif’s popular song was played during the break.

The All-Star Game is a basketball exhibition game hosted every February by the National Basketball Association and showcases 24 of the league's star players.

This comes after Black Sherif first went global in October 2021 after his song was used by French side Clermont Foot as their victory tune.

The Ligue 1 club defeated Lille 1-0 and the players decided to celebrate the victory with Black Sherif’s ‘second sermon’.

In a video that went viral, the players were seen singing word-for-word as the song was playing in their dressing room.