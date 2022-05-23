London-based Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju, announced in April that he was beginning a journey to Lagos on his motorbike.
Cyclist who’s riding from London to Lagos receives warm welcome in Ghana
A cyclist who is determined to ride from London to Nigeria is almost close to achieving his target after making a stop at Accra, Ghana.
He began the journey on April 9, 2022, and has been updating his followers on Twitter on how it has been going so far.
Some weeks ago, Adeyanju gave an update on his journey, revealing that he had entered Africa after reaching Casablanca, Morocco.
A day earlier, he shared photos of himself around Gibraltar as he continued his charity-inspired journey to Lagos.
In his latest post on Saturday, May 21, 2022, the biker shared photos of himself in Accra after finally reaching Ghana.
“I rode alone through some of the remotest part of Africa, including some of the most desolate and uninhabitable places on earth, and I rode through some of the countries portrayed as red zones, like Burkina Faso and Mali,” he tweeted.
Adeyanju still has some distance to cover before reaching his destination in Nigeria’s most populous city but he seems to have impressed several netizens.
He received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ghana and even share some quality time with members of the Rotary Club and some Twitter Ghana employees.
