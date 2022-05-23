Cyclist who’s riding from London to Lagos receives warm welcome in Ghana

He began the journey on April 9, 2022, and has been updating his followers on Twitter on how it has been going so far.

Some weeks ago, Adeyanju gave an update on his journey, revealing that he had entered Africa after reaching Casablanca, Morocco.

A day earlier, he shared photos of himself around Gibraltar as he continued his charity-inspired journey to Lagos.

In his latest post on Saturday, May 21, 2022, the biker shared photos of himself in Accra after finally reaching Ghana.

“I rode alone through some of the remotest part of Africa, including some of the most desolate and uninhabitable places on earth, and I rode through some of the countries portrayed as red zones, like Burkina Faso and Mali,” he tweeted.

Adeyanju still has some distance to cover before reaching his destination in Nigeria’s most populous city but he seems to have impressed several netizens.