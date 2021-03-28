The 34-year-old stunned Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to win the championship in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Ngannou stopped his American opponent in just the second round after landing a series of ferocious punches.

This serves as revenge for the Cameroonian, who painfully lost to Miocic in January 2018 after a keen contest.

Meanwhile, Ngannou says he is now looking forward to a showdown with iconic light-heavyweight fighter Jon Jones, who is moving up to the heavyweight.

“For my opinion, Jon Jones is the greatest of all time from mixed martial arts,” he stated after the fight.

“Him moving up is going to be a good thing. He's going to be a challenge that I will take and I will put it on record. It will be a very good thing on my resume.

“But this time he is gonna be the challenger, I am the champ. I am ready. Any time soon. Whenever they are ready, I am ready.”

Ngannou started his career as a boxer in Cameroon but transformed into a martial artist after moving to France.