Ghana Athletics Association lifts suspension on Martha Bissah after accepting her apology

However, two years after her great achievement, she was suspended by the GAA after accusing its executives of extortion.

The 24-year-old was primed for a scholarship in the United States (US), but her entourage accused the GAA and its head at the time, Professor Francis Dodoo, of some under dealings.

Pulse Ghana

She was subsequently handed an indefinite suspension in 2016, which prevented her from representing Ghana in competitions.

After years of being in the cold, Bissah finally rendered an apology to the GAA last week, stating that she wrongly accused them.

She has now been cleared to represent Ghana once again after the Executive Committee of the Association met on Friday and decided to accept her apology.

“The GAA looks forward to Martha competing in our imminent domestic competitions beginning in early 2022, and to discussing with Martha ways in which we can help advance her personal and athletic goals, as we do for our other athletes,” a statement from the GAA said.

“The GAA Exco will during the next Congress inform the highest decision-making body (the General Assembly) of the lifting of Martha Bissah’s suspension and decisions which are effective immediately.

“In general, the GAA applauds Martha Bissah for being able to take the courageous decision and decisive step of accepting responsibility for her past statements.”