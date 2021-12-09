Ghana Cycling Federation boss knocked down by hit-and-run driver during cycling race

The unfortunate incident happened during last Sunday’s Prudential Life Insurance cycling race at Ablekuma curve in Accra.

The Cycling Federation boss said he’s currently feeling pains in his chest and elbow and has undergone extensive X-ray.

"I am currently feeling pains in my chest and all over my body. The driver didn't even stop," he told the Daily Graphic.

He further revealed that the driver who knocked him down hasn’t been apprehended, as his vehicle number could not be recorded.

Mr. Sahnoon said he has, however, reported the incident to the Police and called for better protection during cycling events.

"Every place was blocked but I don't understand how he managed to break into the barrier and caused this havoc,” he added.

The second edition of the Prudential Life Insurance cycling race was won by Abdul Rahman from the Quick Step Cycling Club.

The 24-year-old beat off competition from over 150 contenders to emerge winner of the keenly-contested race.