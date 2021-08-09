RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Other sports

‘Ghana would win gold medals if witchcraft were introduced at the Olympics’ – Manasseh Azure

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has joked that Ghana would win several gold medals if witchcraft were a sport at the Olympic Games.

Ghana has been a constant fixture at the quadrennial showpiece but the nation has had very little to show for.

At the just-ended Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, the West African country managed just a single medal – a bronze medal won by boxer Samuel Takyi.

twitter.com

In a sarcastic post on Twitter, Manasseh Azure suggested the country would win lots of gold medals if witchcraft were introduced at the Olympics.

“If the IOC introduces “abro” and “bayie” in the next Olympics, Ghana will win Gold medals,” he wrote.

Ghana has won just five medals at the Olympics since debuting at the global event in 1952 in Helsinki.

Clement Quartey won Ghana’s first-ever medal at the Olympics by claiming silver in 1960, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey also won bronze in 1964 and 1972, respectively.

The Amazing Story of Ghana's Weightlifting team for Rio 2016

Ghana’s U-23 men’s national team, the Black Satellites, also won bronze during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

Takyi’s heroics in Tokyo, therefore, make him only the fifth Ghanaian (if you consider the Satellites as a collective) Olympic medalist.

