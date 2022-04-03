Ghana's Deborah Acquah makes history with world-leading jump of 6.89m

In 2021, Acquah broke Ghana’s women’s long jump record set 22 years ago by Rukaya Abdulai after establishing herself as the leading African jumper.

The 25-year-old has, however, now outdone her personal best, and consequently assumes the position of world no.1 in women’s long jump.

She won the women's long jump with a world-leading mark at 22-7.25/6.89m (w/0.7). Meanwhile, the jump ranks her No. 2 in Texas A&M history and makes her the seventh-best collegian of all time.

Acuquah beat off competition from Tyra Gittens, who used to hold the world-leader record but jumped 6.58m and Ackelia Smith who jumped 6.46m.

She remains one of Ghana’s brightest prospects in track and field, with her career being on an upward curve since her emergence.

She won silver in the long jump at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco and has since not looked back.

Meanwhile, last year, Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati was also honoured by the West Texas A&M University following his encouraging debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old, who is a student of the University, was one of 14 athletes who proudly represented Ghana at last month’s Olympic Games in Japan.

Azamati qualified for the Games after he shattered Ghana’s long-standing record in the 100m after running a time of 9.97 seconds in the Texas relays in March 2021.

The young sprinter broke Leonard Myles-Mills’ 100m record of 9.98 seconds, which had stood for 22 years.

He went on to impress at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he placed fourth in Heat 7 of the men’s 100m event with a time of 10.13.

Despite failing to qualify for the semi-final, Azamati’s finish time was better than many of the qualified athletes in the other heats.