Hockey AFCON: Ghana eliminated after failing to win a single game

The 2022 Hockey Africa Cup of Nations is being hosted at the Theodocia Okoh Hockey Pitch in Accra.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt and Kenya have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Defending champions South Africa will face Nigeria, while Egypt will also lock horns against Kenya in the other semi-final game.

In other news, Ghana's female hockey team has qualified for the semi-final of the tournament after thrashing Zambia 4-0.

The male team's elimination, though, comes just days after the national football team also got booted out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Black Stars endured a poor run in the tournament in Cameroon following a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.