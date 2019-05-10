WWE champion Kofi Kingston has confirmed a four-day visit to Ghana from Thursday, 30th May to Sunday, 2nd June, 2019.

In a statement, the wrestler’s team said he will be visiting President Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, when he returns to the country of his birth.

“The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Champion, Kofi "Kingston" Sarkodie-Mensah, is visiting his homeland,” the statement said.

“The World Champion considers this “Year of Return” as a unique opportunity for him to make a historic visit to Ghana at the height of his wrestling career.

“The four-day visit which starts from Thursday, 30th May, 2019 to Sunday, 2nd June, 2019, includes a courtesy call on the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Presidency. He will then be at the Manhyia Palace to pay homage to the Asante Monarch, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.”

The statement added that the WWE champions will also be visiting some tourist sites in Ghana, including Lake Bosomtwe and the Christianborg (Osu) Castle.

Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan in April at WrestleMania 35 to become the new holder of the title.

The 37-year-old made history by becoming the first ever African to win the WWE Championship.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

KOFI KINGSTON'S HISTORIC VISIT TO GHANA

Other activities include a Children's Rally, visits to Tourist Sites and places like the Lake Bosomtwe, the Christianborg (Osu) Castle, Bonwire and Ntonso, a visit to the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and visits to Ejisu and Atwima Techiman which are his paternal and maternal hometowns respectively. There will also be Media Engagements and In-Studio Interviews.

Accompanying Kofi are the WWE crew who are currently shooting a documentary on the World Champion.

They look forward to a warm reception, as well as the experience of the proverbial Ghanaian hospitality.

Media houses and other organisations can get in touch for further and more specific details.

Thank you!

The Planning Committee

0208198473