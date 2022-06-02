Kunle Adeyanju: Meet the biker who rode from London to Lagos

He began the journey on April 9, 2022, and has been updating his followers on Twitter on how it has been going.

Some weeks ago, Kunle gave an update on his journey, revealing that he had entered Africa after reaching Casablanca, Morocco.

A day earlier, he shared photos of himself around Gibraltar as he continued his charity-inspired journey to Lagos.

Last week, the biker shared photos of himself in Accra after finally reaching Ghana and was given a warm welcome.

The latest update is that Kunle has now successfully completed his journey after finally getting to his destination in Lagos.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote: “I love the beauty of Africa, the diversity & culture of the African people indeed home. Thank you for your support and unique hospitality Radisson Blu Ikeja.”

Kunle is hoping to raise at least N100 million ($240,000) to be used to support kids suffering from polio on the continent.