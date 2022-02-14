RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Other sports

Medikal goes global as ‘Accra’ is played during Boston Celtics’ NBA game

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has gone global after his song titled “Accra” was played during Saturday’s NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

Medikal goes global as ‘Accra’ is played during Boston Celtics’ NBA game
Medikal goes global as ‘Accra’ is played during Boston Celtics’ NBA game

The road to the NBA playoffs kicked off in earnest when the Celtics recorded a huge win over the Nuggets, 108-102.

Recommended articles

For many Ghanaians who were watching the game, though, a cameo performance by some cheerleaders during the break piqued their interests.

The cheerleaders danced to Medikal’s ‘Accra’, a song that has been making waves on the local scene in recent weeks.

In a Twitter post, the rapper revelled in the moment, as he shared an ESPN video of his song being played at the NBA game.

“Happy to see Accra on ESPN. Lol Celtics,” he tweeted, before adding: “Accraaa at the Celtics game yesterday. Mad.”

Last October, young Ghanaian artiste Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known in showbiz as Black Sherif, also went global after his song was used by French side Clermont Foot as their victory tune.

The Ligue 1 club defeated Lille 1-0 on Saturday and the players decided to celebrate the victory with Black Sherif’s ‘second sermon’.

In a video that went viral, the players were seen singing word-for-word as the song was playing in their dressing room.

Ghanaian musicians have been doing very well in recent years, with some of the songs making waves across the globe.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shocker as hidden cameras found in changing room of top German women’s team

Hidden cameras found in changing room of top German women’s team