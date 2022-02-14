Medikal goes global as ‘Accra’ is played during Boston Celtics’ NBA game

For many Ghanaians who were watching the game, though, a cameo performance by some cheerleaders during the break piqued their interests.

The cheerleaders danced to Medikal’s ‘Accra’, a song that has been making waves on the local scene in recent weeks.

In a Twitter post, the rapper revelled in the moment, as he shared an ESPN video of his song being played at the NBA game.

“Happy to see Accra on ESPN. Lol Celtics,” he tweeted, before adding: “Accraaa at the Celtics game yesterday. Mad.”

Last October, young Ghanaian artiste Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known in showbiz as Black Sherif, also went global after his song was used by French side Clermont Foot as their victory tune.

The Ligue 1 club defeated Lille 1-0 on Saturday and the players decided to celebrate the victory with Black Sherif’s ‘second sermon’.

In a video that went viral, the players were seen singing word-for-word as the song was playing in their dressing room.