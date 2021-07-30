RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Other sports

Nadia Eke: Ghanaian triple jumper retires after being eliminated from Olympic Games

Ghanaian athlete Nadia Eke has announced her retirement from athletics after failing to progress to the next round of the Women's Triple Jump event at the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old had a debut to forget at the Games following three unsuccessful attempts in the triple jump event on Thursday morning.

Eke was Ghana’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony and was confident of adding an Olympic medal to her long list of accolades.

However, things didn’t go her way on Thursday morning, as her first attempt was a no jump since her foot crossed the red line.

She had two more chances to rectify things, but both attempts were equally unsuccessful, to the frustration of the athlete and her coaches.

In the aftermath of the competition, Eke took announced that she was retiring from athletics and thanked everyone for their support.

“That is a wrap of my Olympics journey, my athletic career,” the triple jumper said on her Instagram stories.

“Honestly, I said I was going to go out there and give it my all, gave my all, everything I had left for the sport. I believe I’m the only triple jumper in the history of the Ivy League who has made it to the Olympics, I think my parents are proud of that.

“But nonetheless, I just want to say thank you guys so much for the support and the love and you know, everything, I am so overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone that’s like sending me messages and all this stuff.”

Eke retires as one of Ghana’s brightest stars in track and field in the last few years, having excelled at several competitions.

She won silver at the 2014 African Championships and bronze at the 2015 African Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

She also won gold at the 2016 African Championships in Durban, South Africa and is currently the continent’s triple jump champion.

