Nadia Eke: Ghanaian triple jumper retires after being eliminated from Olympic Games

Eke was Ghana’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony and was confident of adding an Olympic medal to her long list of accolades.

However, things didn’t go her way on Thursday morning, as her first attempt was a no jump since her foot crossed the red line.

She had two more chances to rectify things, but both attempts were equally unsuccessful, to the frustration of the athlete and her coaches.

In the aftermath of the competition, Eke took announced that she was retiring from athletics and thanked everyone for their support.

“That is a wrap of my Olympics journey, my athletic career,” the triple jumper said on her Instagram stories.

“Honestly, I said I was going to go out there and give it my all, gave my all, everything I had left for the sport. I believe I’m the only triple jumper in the history of the Ivy League who has made it to the Olympics, I think my parents are proud of that.

“But nonetheless, I just want to say thank you guys so much for the support and the love and you know, everything, I am so overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone that’s like sending me messages and all this stuff.”

Eke retires as one of Ghana’s brightest stars in track and field in the last few years, having excelled at several competitions.

She won silver at the 2014 African Championships and bronze at the 2015 African Games in Brazzaville, Congo.