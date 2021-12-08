No Ghanaian as BBC announces nominees for 2021 African Sports Personality of the Year award

The BBC announced the six nominees for the award earlier in the week, with Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy being the only footballer on the shortlist.
No Ghanaian footballer, athlete or boxer has been nominated for the 2021 BBC African Sports Personality of the Year award.
Meanwhile, three athletes have been nominated. They are Olympic marathon gold medal winner Eliud Kipchoge, current 1500m world-record holder and back-to-back Olympic gold medallist, Faith Kipyegon and silver medallist in the 200m event at the Tokyo Olympics, Christine Mboma.
Meanwhile, para-athlete Ntando Mahlangu and 200m and 100m breaststroke swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker complete the nominees' list.
Ghana’s Samuel Takyi did not make the list despite winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier in the year.
The 20-year-old ended the West African country's 29-year wait for an Olympic medal and became only the fifth Ghanaian (if you consider the Black Satellites as a unit) to win a medal at the Olympics.
“The six contenders for the accolade were chosen by a panel of journalists from Africa and the United Kingdom,” the BBC said on its website.
“The panel selected a shortlist based on the best African sporting achievements on the international stage in 2021 (between January and September).
“The impact of the person's achievement beyond their particular sport was also taken into account.”
Below are the nominees for the 2021 BBC African Sports Personality of the Year award:
Edouard Mendy
Eliud Kipchoge
Faith Kipyegon
Christine Mboma
Ntando Mahlangu
Tatjana Schoenmaker
