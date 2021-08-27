‘Ring girls are useless, they only distract people’ - UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov

Currently working as a promoter and an MMA fighters’ coach, Khabib believes ring girls have outlived their purpose in the UFC.

Pulse Ghana

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen,” he said at a press conference, as quoted by GiveMeSport.

"I realize that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion. For example, I sit with my father.”

The retired fighter further opined that ring girls only serve as distractions, insisting they make him feel uncomfortable.

He, therefore, called on authorities to make the appearance of ring girls optional and not imposed on patrons.

Pulse Ghana

"Every person has his own preferences, the culture, and values. I come to fight night, sit with my father.

"These people are passing by and showing that it is the second round. But no one looks at the plate.