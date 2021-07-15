RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Other sports

Rugby Africa Cup: Ghana nears quarter-final after crucial victory over Algeria

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s national rugby team defeated Algeria on Wednesday to boost their chances of qualifying for the quarter-final of the Rugby Africa Cup.

The Eagles are paired in the same group with hosts Uganda and Algeria but lost to the former in their opening group game.

However, coach Lovemore Kuzorera’s made a strong recovery from their earlier setback by recording victory over Algeria.

Despite trailing their North African opponents 3-20 in the first half, Ghana made a strong comeback to win 22-20.

“We made a couple of mistakes in the first half, and I believe we didn’t settle in time but after the first half, we spoke as a team,” coach Kuzorera said after the game.

Meanwhile, captain of the team Selorm Gavor believes keeping possession in the second half helped Ghana to overturn the result against Algeria.

“I think we just decided to look after the ball a bit better. We looked after the ball and kept possession instead of just giving them rights to play with the ball,” he stated.

“We showed what we can do and did keep the ball in the end. They really enjoyed it and that’s what you want to do when the players pass and move the ball around.”

Ghana will now require Uganda to beat Algeria in their final group game to qualify for the quarter-final of the Rugby Africa Cup.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

