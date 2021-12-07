‘Salmon, eggs and consuming 8,000 calories every day’ – The Rock shares his daily diet

Discussing his diet, fitness and health with Delish, the Jungle Cruise actor said he consumes more calories depending on the movie role he’s training for.

Pulse Ghana

The Rock explained that he eats cream of rice or oatmeal with buffalo and eggs for breakfast before starting his workout.

At midmorning, he takes carb like rice or sweet potatoes with protein. His lunch is also made of Rice with chicken or buffalo, with some greens added.

Between lunch and dinner, The Rock said he sometimes enjoys two or three meals similar to his lunch, with salmon or cod, rice, protein and some greats.

His dinner is made of some protein (like casein powder), carbs and greens. He added that although he hates salmon, it’s "a great fish in terms of your health and fitness."

Pulse Ghana

"I do believe in working hard throughout the week and earning your cheat meals," the WWE superstar said.

“I can confirm it to a certain degree that I was eating many pounds of food per day including a lot of cod, and as a matter of fact, I just recently transitioned my cod meals of the day to salmon.”