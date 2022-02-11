Shocker as hidden cameras found in changing room of top German women’s team

According to a report by the Guardian, German Police have taken up the matter and investigations are currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, the handball team has sacked one of its employees over the incident, with the unnamed person made a suspect.

The team’s manager, Ferenc Rott, also added: “We won’t let something like this get us down – and the fact that the team wants to play handball again immediately is a very strong signal.

“During this difficult time, we received a lot of support from the police, the association and other teams.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that such a thing has happened in the women’s handball Bundesliga.

Last year, three hidden cameras were found at another club, HL Buchholz 08-Rosengarten, although nothing has come out of that case yet.