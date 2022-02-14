5 Ghanaian artistes who would absolutely boss a performance at the Super Bowl

The 2022 edition saw the Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in the final at the SoFi Stadium in LA – a game which the Rams triumphed 20-23.

Aside from the game itself and the billions of dollars that are spent on advertising, the Super Bowl’s half-time show is another thing that piques the interests of fans.

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre performed on the same stage at this year’s Super Bowl and the reaction was crazy.

No Ghanaian musician has performed at the Super Bowl half-time show yet, but it won’t hurt anyone to start dreaming of such a day.

Ghana has produced several great musicians, both past and present, and maybe an artiste from the West African country could soon be performing at the NFL final.

Pulse Sports brings you five modern Ghanaian musicians who have the ability and temperament to boss a performance at the Super Bowl on any day.

Samini

Known as the king of stagecraft, Samini Dagaati will definitely relish performing at the Super Bowl half-time show.

The High Grade Music CEO is one of the best live performers in Africa and he certainly has lots of songs that will resonate with a global audience. Given the chance, Samini should be able to delight the NFL fans.

Sarkodie

Sarkodie has seen it all and remains the most successful rapper from Africa. A two-time BET award winner and holder of several other accolades, Sarkodie can match the energy and lyrical dexterity of Eminem, Snoop Dog and the rest.

He has performed at big concerts in his career and has the experience of not being overawed by the huge fandom of the Super Bowl.

Wiyaala

Wiyaala is one of the most travelled contemporary Ghanaian musicians. She remains the only artiste to have performed in almost every continent so far.

Her style may be different and her songs aren’t as hyper for dance, but the likes of Beyonce and Rihanna have thrived on the Super Bowl stage with his melodious voices and Wiyaala can equally deliver when given the chance.

Shatta Wale

Very few Ghanaian artistes can match Shatta Wale’s energy when it comes to performing on stage and such energy could see in thrive at the Super Bowl half-time show.

He’s the kind of artiste that can get every fan dancing even if they do not understand the language he sings in. Shatta Wale also has enough hit songs to warn up the NFL fans for as long as possible.

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy performs with some level of elegance that is very rare. He finesses the microphone, which allows him to sing effortlessly.