The 30-year-old lost both of his arms some years ago when he suffered an electric shock as a child.
Swimmer who lost his arms through electric shock wins 4 gold medals Paralympic Games
Armless Chinese swimmer Zheng Tao has impressively won four gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.
However, Tao has been participating in swimming as a sport and has represented China in several international competitions.
He completely dominated the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, where he won in the freestyle, backstroke and butterfly events.
The BBC Sport reports that all of his individual victories have been world or Paralympic records.
“I went all out with no regrets as this is my last race at Tokyo 2020. I think this was one of my best races ever,” Tao said in an interview.
In a separate video message to his daughter, he said: "Daughter, look at me - I can swim so fast even though I don't have arms!"
Meanwhile, Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati has been honoured by the West Texas A&M University following his encouraging debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The 23-year-old, who is a student of the University, was one of 14 athletes who proudly represented Ghana at last month’s Olympic Games in Japan.
Azamati qualified for the Games after he shattered Ghana’s long-standing record in the 100m after running a time of 9.97 seconds in the Texas relays in March.
He went on to impress at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he placed fourth in Heat 7 of the men’s quarter-final 100m event with a time of 10.13.
He also represented Ghana in the 4x100m relays at the Olympics, alongside compatriots Joseph Amoah, Joseph Manu and Sean Safo-Antwi.
