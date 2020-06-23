He said despite flirting with the idea of retirement in the past, he is now finally at peace to call it a quit.

“I’m at a point that this time the cowboy really rides away,” he said, adding that he has nothing left to accomplish.

The Undertaker

“I believe I’m at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business. Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off.

“There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being ‘are you happy enough with that?’ It was a powerful moment. You don’t necessarily always get those,” The Undertaker further stated.

He added: “If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there.

“In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it. At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

The Undertaker has been into wrestling for over three decades, having started his career with the WWE in 1989.